Jisa Farmstead Cheese receives $250,000 grant

Jisa Farmstead Cheese in Brainard is one of 11 Nebraska agriculture producers to receive funds from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The family-owned business is receiving $250,000 for the processing and marketing of Omega-3 cheese.

“The Jisas have developed a feeding program on their dairy which raises the Omega-3 level and this is carrying through to the cheese,” Rod Anderson, who does marketing for Jisa Farmstead, said. “By using the grant, we’ll be able to increase the marketing of rebranding some of their labels and enhance the website to promote this new Omega-3 product.”

According to Anderson, Jisa Dairy was started in 1946 by Lad Jisa. His son, Dave, joined in the business and, in 2005, they built the cheese plant and started producing farmstead cheese.

“(It) is made through a different process than traditional, commercial cheese products that can be seen in the local grocery stores. Farmstead cheese is more of a labor-intense product. Theirs is a whole milk, whole flavor cheese product available in several different flavors, available in most of the retail grocery stores and outlets throughout the region,” Anderson said.

And now with the availability to promote the Omega-3 aspect of it, this is helping them to build their business.”