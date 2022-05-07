Joana Gonzalez - Helping to bring life into the world

Whether it’s helping a mom or caring for her baby, nurse Joana Gonzalez tries to be attentive and gets to know them more than just what’s on their charts.

Growing up Gonzalez lived in Nevada for 13 years, Columbus for one year and then moved to Guatemala where she graduated high school. When deciding to continue her schooling she looked at the Columbus area.

Gonzalez attended nursing school at Midland University where she met her late husband, who was originally from Columbus. After finishing school in Fremont, they received job opportunities in Columbus and moved back.

For the last six years, she has worked in the Maternal Child Health unit at Columbus Community Hospital. In this unit, she works on labor and delivery, postpartum care and some work with infants who need extra care.

When Gonzalez was attending school, she wanted to work with little kids but when she got to the pediatrics rotation of her training, it was not for her. But when she did her OB rotation, she said she knew this was the place she wanted to be.

“You help these parents navigate through the process. Sometimes they are new parents, they’re nervous – part of our job is to make them feel comfortable,” Gonzalez said. “It’s about making the process more comfortable for them.”

There are a lot of questions that they have, she added. Gonzalez said she tried to be attentive – it is important for them to know you are there for them and not just doing a job.

COVID-19 did not impact the Maternal Child Health unit as it did other units. Moms were able to get in more bonding time with their infants and nurses were still able to provide education for new parents.

The Columbus Telegram sat down with Gonzalez and spoke to her about her experience in nursing.

Q. Tell us about your immediate family

A. My late husband, David Gonzalez, and I have two children: Arianna, 7, and Noah, 2. My parents, Esperanza and Victor Salazar, and my sister, Daisy Salazar, are a big support in navigating life as a single parent.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. It wasn't until I did some interpreting for a mission trip back in Guatemala. Doctor and nurses came to the town to do general exams. I discovered that the enjoyment for helping people is something unique.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. Being a labor and delivery nurse is indescribably special. You get the chance to help someone bring another life into the world. Helping parents navigate the process of becoming parents and the knowledge and confidence they need to care for their child at home.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. The funniest experience I had was when taking over a patient who was in labor and had no epidural. I remember taking report from my prior nurse. The doctors were rounding at that time. My patient starts screaming all of a sudden as I was in the room. I lifted up her gown and I could see the baby's head starting to crown. I remember walking out of the room and just screaming, "Help, help can someone help me please." Then one of our doctors comes out of patient room trying to figure out where it was coming from and starts running towards us. My coworkers to this day still give me a hard time for that.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. I would become an IT person. I like doing things with computers and learning about technology.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. It's a profession that never stops giving; you get to meet people from diverse backgrounds.

Q. Future plans?

A. I have started taking some courses for my master's degree. I also am working in my inpatient obstetric certification.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.