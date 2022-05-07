John Harms, Platte County Supervisor District 1 Q&A

Question: Name and position you are running for

Answer: John Harms - District 1 Supervisor

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

A: Grew up on a farm North of Monroe, Nebraska. Graduated from Lakeview High School. Lifelong resident.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Parents are Diane and Gary Harms; and brothers : Michael and Nick.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Work on family farm.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I am running because District 1 needs a passionate, dedicated, and proactive leader who will tackle the issues at hand and find common sense solutions. The county needs the energy from a leader of the next generation to help lead discussions and help us become more competitive for future opportunities.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have served on church boards and have donated time and/or resources for numerous organizations including the Food Pantry, park/highway cleanups, Relay for Life, Habitat for Humanity

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Since high school, most people have looked up to me (and not just due to being 6 foot 7 inches). I have had numerous leadership trainings throughout my education, as well as being selected for The American Legion Boys State program, which sparked my interest in public service. While I may lack highway superintendent experience, I possess the passion, drive, and proactive mindset to spot and address issues before they become a problem and see projects through to completion. This is a valuable trait that is needed in District 1 to elevate our county to newer heights (pun intended).

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The first major issue is our infrastructure, especially in the rural parts of the county. This has been the number one topic with voters while knocking on doors. Most of the issues brought up by constituents were “supposed to be fixed a long time ago.”

We need to address some leadership concerns within the highway department. We currently employ an out of county representative/firm as our highway superintendent. This needs to be brought back within the county. The chain of command and flow of communication needs to be addressed, starting at the board level. I have witnessed instances firsthand at board meetings where the board and highway department were not on the same page, and projects end up taking several months longer to complete.

The second hot topic has been the inheritance tax. Platte county had approximately $12 million in the inheritance tax account at the end of year in 2021 to be used for upcoming unexpected expenses.

The Unicameral passed LB310 this year and will lower the tax revenue the county receives in upcoming years. By being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and carefully watching expenses, I believe we can easily absorb the decline of revenue from the inheritance tax.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Project management with attention to customer (taxpayer) service. Many constituents I’ve spoken with have concerns of the length of time some projects take to complete and lack of transparency or updates. One example of this was the time it took to fix the steps in front of the courthouse last year. If given the opportunity to serve District 1, I look forward to having an open communication policy with constituents while evaluating areas of concern.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Tornado chasing with a community of storm chasers.

