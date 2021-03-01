Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine coming to East-Central

The East-Central Distrcit Health Department on Monday announced it will be receiving 500 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis starting next week.

On Feb. 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The new vaccine was 85 percent effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination.

“We are very excited to be able to provide this vaccine to people in our four-county jurisdiction,” said Patrick M. Peer, CEO of East Central District Health Department and Good Neighbor Community Health Center. “Our goal is to get as many shots in arms as possible, and having this single-dose vaccine means we will be able to achieve that goal more quickly.”

Peer stated that ECDHD is in the process of refining its vaccine protocol based upon guidance from NE DHHS.

Since Dec. 28, 2020, ECDHD has vaccinated 2,635 persons in their four-county jurisdiction, including first and second doses, using the Moderna vaccine.