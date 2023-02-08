A sea of students erupted in applause, cheering for their teacher, Carmen Johnson, at the end of Mass on Feb. 2.

The cheers were in response to Johnson being named the 25th annual William and Barbara Gerhold Family Teacher of the Year Award for Columbus Catholic Schools.

Johnson is a family and consumer science and religion teacher for Scotus Central Catholic. The Mass was part of the Scotus Central Catholic celebration of Catholic Schools Week. Along with a trophy, Johnson will also receive a stipend of $1,500 to use as she wishes.

Johnson was tender in her response to the students’ enthusiasm.

“I enjoy having them come into my class because it’s like they are my kids,” Johnson said. “They ask, ‘Mrs. Johnson how many kids do you have?’ and I’ll say, ‘Well, I have about 151 this year.' I don’t have any children so they are my kids. And I’ve taught every single one of them.”

Scotus students love Johnson and her classes are very popular, said Jeff Ohnoutka, executive director of Columbus Catholic Schools.

“Mrs. Johnson is very deserving of this award for many reasons,” Ohnoutka said in an email. “She has a strong commitment to Catholic education and to Scotus Central Catholic. That same commitment is very evident on a daily basis with her approach to her students. She is always there to listen to them and help them in any way that she can. She has such a positive attitude on life and a deep faith that she exemplifies by her words and actions.”

Johnson earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating from the College of Home Economics. She has taught seventh through 12th grades and has been at Scotus Central Catholic for 34 years.

Growing up, Johnson and her sisters were involved in 4-H, and she enjoyed sewing, cooking and other hands-on activities which inspired her to become a teacher. Johnson said she admired her family and consumer science teachers in high school, adding that she learned a lot from them and viewed them as good role models.

She knew that’s what she wanted to do when she got older.

Johnson enjoys teaching family and consumer science which includes a variety of subjects which, throughout the years, have changed to some degree.

“There’s so much out there, and everything is always changing, trying to inform the kids about new things and instruct them in (topics) whether it’s money management, reasoning skills, problem solving,” Johnson said.

Some classes, for example housing, have changed, she said. To teach the students about the process, she brought in a realtor who spoke about being pre-approved before going house hunting. The need to be preapproved was not needed if you were house hunting years ago.

To keep up with the changes seen in family and consumer science, Johnson picks things up from the internet, but she also attends conferences every June. Here they will discuss how to engage students in particular subjects.

Many of her students she has had more than once. When teaching younger students – like those in the seventh grade – Johnson said they need to be guided. As students grow and mature, the teacher facilitates them more versus telling them what to do, she added.

Having students more than once during their time at Scotus, Johnson said she sees their time at the school as a growing period.

If there is a junior high student who is immature, but they have grown out of that as a senior, Johnson said she doesn't think anything of it.

“It does, it really does (make me proud). It's a good feeling – it’s like yes, they are ready for the next step in life,” Johnson said for seeing the growth in her students.

Faith has also been a big part of Johnson’s life and she’s tried to incorporate that into the classroom whether it’s family and consumer science or religion class.

She is active at St. Vincent’s parish in Osceola, as a past president of the Altar Society. She has also been a Confraternity of Christian Doctrine instructor and coordinator for 12 years.

“That’s one nice thing about teaching at a Catholic school that you can’t do in a public school setting,” Johnson said.

According to a press release about the award, “the Teacher of the Year award is made possible through funding from the William and Barbara Gerhold Family endowed fund. Besides supporting the annual teacher of the year award, this fund also provides an annual distribution of $3,500 to one of the four Columbus Catholic schools on a rotating basis, and it also provides support for the departments of Mathematics, Science and English at Scotus.”

Johnson appreciates the recognition.

“I feel very honored to receive this award and I thank all the administrators, teachers and students that I have worked with to receive this award,” Johnson said. “It’s quite an honor and I’m humbled by it.”

Ohnoutka expressed appreciation for Johnson and her colleagues.

“Columbus Catholic Schools is blessed with a number of great teachers,” he said. “They go the extra mile for their students and work very hard to provide them with an opportunity to grow in their faith. Mrs. Johnson is an excellent example of that dedication and it was a privilege to present her with this award.”