Joining the parade: Lynette's Dance Studio going to Disney World

Since 2001, Lynette's Dance Studio has performed at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando Florida as part of their halftime show. This year, they're doing something a little different and going to Disney World Orlando.

Lynette Hogelin, owner of Lynette's Dance Studio, said that the Citrus Bowl discontinued dance routines during the COVID-19 pandemic, which threw a wrench in their usual plan.

"I just searched for a trip for the girls, they’d been fundraising and when the pandemic took the Citrus Bowl, parents were like 'We want to do something, start searching for something' and this is what I found," Hogelin said.

The dancers then had to learn a dance to China Anne McClain's "Calling All the Monsters" and Hogelin sent in the audition video. Now, after three months of practicing the dance routine, their hard work will pay off.

Dancer IsaBelle Armstrong said the group going to Florida prepares way ahead of time in regards to fundraising, some starting at 12 years old for their first trips.

"Every three years we take all the high schoolers who want to go and we get to spend a few days at Disney," Armstrong said. "Normally, we'd do the halftime show but this year, we're doing the parade."

This, Hogelin said, is a different stage and format for the girls compared to the halftime show or even local performances.

"This will be a whole different experience. The Citrus Bowl halftime show is eight minutes or so, this is more like 20-25 minutes. This is a lot longer situation and they'll be traveling down the streets of Magic Kingdom," Hogelin said.

Hogelin said they can expect big crowds, many of whom arrive early just for the parade. Lynette's Dance Studio will be performing as a prologue to the actual parade of Disney floats on Saturday, Oct. 22.

"It is just an amazing opportunity. When you see them in that type of opportunity that is so removed from Columbus Days or a recital it’s just beyond what you even dream of, and I can’t wait to see them," Hogelin said.

The dancers will represent not only the studio, Hogelin said, but Columbus, which has supported the dancers every step of the way. Emily Reed, one of the dancers, added that this is some of the dancers' last time to do so.

"Personally, as a senior, it’s kind of a last hurrah before we graduate and we really do represent what Lynette says is our dance family," Reed said.

In addition to performing in the Disney parade in the afternoon, Hogelin said, all the dancers in the parade attend an after party that evening at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"It'll be a chance for the dancers to connect with dancers from other studios participating and an experience in a Disney park that not everyone has the opportunity to do," Hogelin said.