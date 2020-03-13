Joint Communication Center beginning to master balancing act

A place like the new Joint Communications Center at the Columbus Airport isn't something built overnight.
It takes people working together to make a common cause a reality. In this instance, it took a massive undertaking from both the City of Columbus and Platte County. It was a process that took many years with many struggles.
“The City and the County had talked for many years of looking at this as a possibility, (but) we weren’t able to find common ground,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “The leadership that’s in place now between the County and the City and the committees that were involved were able to overcome any concerns or obstacles and bring together a package that made sense for everybody.”
Now, a state-of-the-art facility has sprung up, complete with brand new monitors to keep an eye on activities at the Platte County Courthouse and the JCC, in addition to the new police and fire stations soon to open. Opened in October, it has been working to help the residents of Columbus and Platte County for the last five months.
Cooperation between the City of Columbus and Platte County obviously did not come easy on this project, and it certainly wasn’t easy to bring everyone together under the same roof. But in the process, what they have embarked on is something that saves time, in the sense that it won’t take multiple calls from one dispatch center to another. In a profession where time is of the essence in keeping people safe and saving lives, a few more seconds can be vital.
"In the old system, the police department was the PSAP (public safety access point), so we answered the 911 calls," said Todd Thalken, Columbus police captain and the interim head of the JCC. "If it was something involving the sheriff's office, we would have to take the time to figure out what was going on, where it's at, and transfer it to the sheriff's department. That's a delay in response, so (this) is faster and easier for the dispatchers to all work together whether it's city or county. We've got some more people here together, so phones should be answered faster and people should get sent out quicker, too."
Bulkley did note that the project wasn’t necessarily a money-saver in terms of operations. The low bid for the project ended costing somewhere between $800-900,000.
“We have never said that this would be a money-saver,” Bulkley said. “We don’t believe that it’s going to be any more expensive running a joint communications center, but we believe the service and the quality of service provided to the citizens of both Columbus and Platte County will be better.”
It also hasn’t been easy to get everything situated in the new facility. A period of transition was inevitable, even with all of the City and County dispatchers coming on board. It hasn't been easy to get all of them on the same page; however, cross-training efforts are moving along in the right direction.
"There's been a period of cross-training, but they're all in here, they're all dispatchers, they know how to handle calls and emergency calls," Thalken said. "For the time being, they're using two different computer systems, but they're going to be merging those, hopefully in September."
In terms of overall operations for the various departments, things are business as usual. Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said that things were going normally for the department as they continued to implement the process that has worked for them for years. He also felt that the new center is an asset to the community.
"I believe there is a true benefit to the county having both dispatch centers in the same place," Wemhoff said. "This should assist with interdepartmental communications, which include all rural fire departments in the county."
Thalken agreed, saying that while some things have been spruced up, there isn't too much that is different about their operations.
"It's very similar to what they had before," Thalken said. "It's just in a newer location with some expansion possibilities."
As the transition continues, the hope is for the relationship between City and County to continue to grow. For Jerry Engdahl, chairman of the Platte County Board of Supervisors, having a strong relationship between City and County benefits everyone, no matter if they make a call to the dispatch center or not.
“The cooperation has just been fantastic,” Engdahl said. “It’s a win-win for everybody. It’s a good example of how cooperation between the City and County benefits everybody.”
Like many local officials, he had the opportunity to tour the facility shortly after it opened and was impressed with the overall operation from top to bottom.
“It’s first-rate,” Engdahl said. “That was the city’s building; they paid for all of the remodeling and updating the infrastructure, so we only used a part of that former FAA building. But it’s first-class, top-notch.”
Everyone is satisfied with how the early days of this new operation are going. The period of adjustment will continue, but aside from that, it isn’t hard for county and city leaders to be proud of where things stand with this new enterprise.
"It's still a transition, don't get me wrong, but as we smooth things out, we're going to get even better than we currently are right now," Thalken said.
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.