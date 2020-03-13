Joint Communication Center beginning to master balancing act

A place like the new Joint Communications Center at the Columbus Airport isn't something built overnight.

It takes people working together to make a common cause a reality. In this instance, it took a massive undertaking from both the City of Columbus and Platte County. It was a process that took many years with many struggles.

“The City and the County had talked for many years of looking at this as a possibility, (but) we weren’t able to find common ground,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said. “The leadership that’s in place now between the County and the City and the committees that were involved were able to overcome any concerns or obstacles and bring together a package that made sense for everybody.”

Now, a state-of-the-art facility has sprung up, complete with brand new monitors to keep an eye on activities at the Platte County Courthouse and the JCC, in addition to the new police and fire stations soon to open. Opened in October, it has been working to help the residents of Columbus and Platte County for the last five months.