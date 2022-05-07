Jon-Paul Richard Shanle, Platte County Supervisor District 5 Q&A
Question: Name and position you are running for.
Answer: Jon-Paul Richard Shanle, Platte County Supervisor District 5
Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?
A: I have been in Platte County all of my life, minus the four years I was in the army. So, I have been in Platte County for 22 years.
Q: Tell us about your immediate family.
A: I am single, no kids, my mother and father's names are Terry and Suzette Shanle. My mom is retired and my dad is part owner of Shanle Brothers Feed Yard.
Q: What is your current occupation?
A: Farm hand.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A: I believe I have a good set of core values and could help my community by giving a voice to the people whose concerns seem to -- more often that not -- fall on deaf ears. I am very passionate about my family, friends and community. I want to do all I can to make sure that we are all doing our part.
Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?
A: I pay my taxes like everybody else. I prefer to support local small businesses over corporate and I have done some volunteer work in Columbus before.
Q: What qualifies you for this office?
A: (Shandle chose not to answer this question.)
8. What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?
The water drainage system and road maintenance in rural areas. I would suggest that we spend less time and effort on things we don’t need and put our hard earned money into things that matter.
Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?
A: Bridges and gravel roads, they are very rough in spots. It is disappointing to see how much we pay in taxes and get the kind of road maintenance that we do.
Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?
A: I joined the army and got to live in South Korea for a year.