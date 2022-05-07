Jon-Paul Richard Shanle, Platte County Supervisor District 5 Q&A

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

A: I have been in Platte County all of my life, minus the four years I was in the army. So, I have been in Platte County for 22 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: I am single, no kids, my mother and father's names are Terry and Suzette Shanle. My mom is retired and my dad is part owner of Shanle Brothers Feed Yard.