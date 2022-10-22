 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jon-Paul Shanle: Platte County County Supervisor District 5 Q&A

Jon-Paul Shanle

Jon-Paul Shanle

 Courtesy photo

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

Answer: I was born and raised in Platte County, been here all my life except for when I was in the Army. 

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I am single, and I do not have kids. My parents are Terry and Suzette Shanle. 

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am a farm hand for Shanle Brothers Partnership. 

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I want to be a voice for the people who feel like they’re comments and concerns fall on deaf ears, a voice for the people who think what they have to say doesn’t matter, or make a difference, and most importantly a voice for the people.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Yes, I have volunteered at the animal shelter before, I helped clean up some of the mess from the last flood we had, and I am a supporter of small businesses.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I am motivated, I have a concern for our community’s well being, and I have a lot of good people in my corner to help me every step of the way.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Issue one being road maintenance and repair outside of Columbus, and affordable housing in Columbus.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: Well like I said before, road maintenance. As a farm hand and growing up in the country the roads around us have been sub-par, it is frustrating to see money being directed elsewhere when it is not entirely needed.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I served overseas in South Korea.

