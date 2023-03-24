The Erna R Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center was filled with the sounds of hoots and cheers on March 23 as national charity Jordan’s Way held its second fundraiser at the Columbus nonprofit.

Jordan’s Way Foundation Kris Rotonda started the effort after the passing of his best friend, a former shelter dog named Jordan. Rotonda and his team visit animal shelters in all 50 states to raise money for local shelters and honor Jordan’s memory.

Livestreamed on Facebook, the fundraisers are a non-stop bustle of activity filled with games and activities to encourage people to donate.

March 23 had been the second time Jordan’s Way has been at Paws and Claws.

This time around, in the front lobby of the animal shelter, there were plenty of pies in the face, as well as tortilla slaps in which participants hold water in their mouths and “slap” each other with a folded tortilla, and other activities. There had also been plenty of challenges in the dog room, such as “locking” staff and volunteers in dog kennels until a certain amount had been raised.

Local businesses and individuals brought in monetary donations to support the cause, along with members of the Columbus Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office. Columbus Council Member Charlie Bahr challenged his fellow councilors, Mayor Jim Bulkley and City Administrator Tara Vasicek to take a pie in the face, or a tortilla slap. Council Member Rich Jablonski, Bulkley and Vasicek met Bahr’s challenge.

As of 1:30 p.m. on March 23, a total of almost $14,000 had been raised. An online donation page can be found at bit.ly/3lYxvGG – a number of donations had been made in person at Paws and Claws that day, so the total on the donation page may not reflect the actual amount raised.