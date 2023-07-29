Joyce Kucera, owner of Joyce's Uniforms and More at Pioneer Plaza, said she was very young when her mother taught her to sew. At the time, neither could have known it would lead to a 70+ year passion for it.

"My mother actually started me out with embroidery, I was about 6 years old. When I was 8 I was in 4-h and that was my first experience with a sewing machine, I've been sewing ever since," Kucera said.

Kucera was even a 4-H grand champion in the category and showed some items at the Nebraska State Fair when she was in high school, she said. She did take an almost-20-year break from doing it in any serious capacity, but has always had a knack for it.

Before she picked up the business at Pioneer Plaza, Kucera worked at Taco John's, Dale Electronics and the nursing home that would eventually become what is now Emerald Nursing and Rehab.

"I wasn't liking working 12 and 16 hours. I went in at 2 p.m. and a lot of mornings I'd come home at 10 a.m. because someone didn't show up. I was already awake so they'd ask if I could stay," Kucera said.

Tired of the daily grind, she started looking at other options and, with her knack for sewing, was getting a lot of experience in her little free time.

"When my girls were little I was doing alterations at home," Kucera said. "When I was at the nursing home I was bringing home residents' clothes and patching them for them because 'oh, you can't be wearing this, let me go home and fix this.'"

About 20 years ago, she said, she happened to be around when Jan Noyd, the previous owner, was talking about leaving the uniform business and, not wanting to see the town without a place for medical and school uniforms, she decided to take up where they left off. For many years, her shop was the only place where students and medical professionals could find work uniforms.

The name, Kucera explained, came from a funny pronunciation problem. With her name being Joyce, saying "Joyce's Uniforms N More" had the double "S" sound, which was difficult for some, she said, so she shortened it to "Joy's Uniforms N More."

Over time, she added to the alteration business. The uniform niche has worked well as there are a wide variety of area schools with uniforms. She quickly figured out a way to get people to buy uniforms from her shop.

"After I started the store and I had to alter these skirts, I didn't charge the customers who bought the skirts from me, I added it as a service for them," Kucera said. "People started bringing stuff in saying 'can you fix this?' I said I wouldn't do it for free, then later people would say 'well, where'd you get those jeans fixed?" and 'Oh, I went to Joyce over at Joy's Uniforms N More.'"

Word of mouth and Google showing her business when people searched for alteration, she said, have been a great boon to her work, but the internet was something of a double-edged sword when the COVID-19 pandemic rolled around.

"The longer we'd gone through COVID, I noticed the longer I was here more and more people were turning to the internet because they didn't want to go out and in the long run it hurt a bunch of businesses," Kucera said.

A little while ago, she said, as her 80th birthday approached, she started thinking it was time to retire from the storefront. She plans to continue sewing and doing alterations for those who need them, just not as a business and not from the uniform store. She and her husband will spend her new-found free time traveling, Kucera said, from Nebraska to North Carolina and anywhere in between.

"I like to travel and whenever it was Rapid City had a big flood was the last time we were in South Dakota and so much has changed up there I think it's time to check it out," Kucera said.

One of Kucera's favorite parts of what she does, she said, has been working with kids. When they first come in for uniform fitting, she said, they're often, shy, scared to start school or plain don't want to do the fitting. Once she starts laughing and playing with them a bit though, they loosen up a bit. Once she's out of the business, she added, she wants to still use her talents to make kids happy.

"I like to make animals and I thought 'I might just make a bunch of stuffed animals for the police station and fire department and donate them for when there's an accident or fire and kids are excited and crying, help calm them down," Kucera said.

Regina McDuffey, Kucera's downstairs neighbor and owner of Regina's Kitchen, said that Kucera is great at what she does and her reputation as a hard worker precedes her.

"She'll do anything for anybody and she really goes out of her way and there's the fact that she's still working at 80," McDuffey said. "I absolutely wish her well on retirement but I understand she'll still be doing stuff from home, which is great."