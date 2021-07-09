July is National Cell Phone Courtesy Month

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition is a local coalition dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles. This month, the group is promoting cell phone safety and etiquette as part of July’s National Cell Phone Courtesy Month.
Cell phones play an important role in people’s lives. They help us work more efficiently, contact help in emergencies, stay in touch with others, and provide connection, entertainment and safety.
But they have drawbacks, too. Although cell phones can be lifesaving during emergencies, they can lead to safety risks — such as when they are used while driving. Likewise, while cell phones can help us connect with others, occasionally they do just the opposite. For example, recent research from the Pew Research Center found that around 30% of young adults pretend to use their cell phones to avoid social interaction.
During July’s National Cell Phone Courtesy Month, follow these tips from the PCLC to ensure you’re using cell phones to connect you to your life and not distract you from it:
1. Control your phone — don’t let it control you. If you receive a phone call or text and are in the middle of a conversation, ignore your phone, unless it’s an emergency.
2. Take a phone break. Set aside some phone-free time each day to connect with the people you love. For example, some families place their cell phones in a basket during mealtimes so that they can focus on each other.
3. Remember there are exceptions to every rule. Doctors, nurses, first responders, health care providers and parents need to have their cell phones handy in case of an emergency.
4. NEVER use your phone while driving. Many vehicles have hands-free services for calling, so use them. You also shouldn’t text while driving. When you pay attention to something other than the road, that poses a danger to you and others.
5. Say, “Please excuse me.” If you are with people but need to take a call, politely excuse yourself with an apology and return promptly.
6. Respond promptly to messages when you’re able to do so.
7. Be careful with the content you share — it can stay out there a long time, or be shared with others.
8. Don’t text during class or a meeting at work.
9. Don’t make calls in a library, theater or church. Keep your cell phone on silent to save yourself some embarrassment and save others from distraction.
10. Be aware of those around you. Confidentiality is often important. Watch your language and be polite when you take phone calls around others.
As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the PCLC is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more.
To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, PCLC coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.