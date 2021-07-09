July is National Cell Phone Courtesy Month

3. Remember there are exceptions to every rule. Doctors, nurses, first responders, health care providers and parents need to have their cell phones handy in case of an emergency.

4. NEVER use your phone while driving. Many vehicles have hands-free services for calling, so use them. You also shouldn’t text while driving. When you pay attention to something other than the road, that poses a danger to you and others.

5. Say, “Please excuse me.” If you are with people but need to take a call, politely excuse yourself with an apology and return promptly.

6. Respond promptly to messages when you’re able to do so.

7. Be careful with the content you share — it can stay out there a long time, or be shared with others.

8. Don’t text during class or a meeting at work.

9. Don’t make calls in a library, theater or church. Keep your cell phone on silent to save yourself some embarrassment and save others from distraction.

10. Be aware of those around you. Confidentiality is often important. Watch your language and be polite when you take phone calls around others.