Although Columbus native Hollie Olk has been involved with all sorts of efforts in her hometown over the decades, she’s still managing to find new ways to give back.

Olk just last year was asked to join the Board of Directors for Big Pals-Little Pals of Greater Columbus, a local nonprofit mentoring organization that recruits adult volunteers and matches them with boys and girls in an effort to provide the kids with an adult friend, role model and mentor.

“They called, and so I sat down and listened to them,” Olk said. “It was a different group of people than I ever worked with before. I’ve always found it fun to learn about new things and how it all works behind the scenes. I’m really looking forward to filling this role and helping them with their fundraising.”

Big Pals-Little Pals Executive Director Aimee Heesacker has known Olk for quite some time and believed she would be a great addition to the board.

“I thought she had always done good work in the community and could be a great asset to Big Pals-Little Pals,” Heesacker said. “She’s just a nice, caring person who is always willing to help.”

Olk grew up in a house in town that has since been turned into a parking lot for the middle school with her older brother and two older sisters. Columbus was much like it is today, she said: Safe. A young Olk would frequently ride her bicycle all through town without fear.

“I did a lot of playing outside with the neighbors, riding my bike where I wanted to because you didn’t have to worry,” Olk said. “One time I was at Pawnee Park and I stayed too late. I got in a little trouble with my dad."

She graduated from Columbus High School in 1978, and while seeking employment came across a job at Commerce Savings, not thinking much of it at the time.

During that time Olk would sort the mail that came into the office, and rather than throw away what most would probably consider “junk,” she would put it to the side for later and read all about secondary market loans and other banking-related topics that had been sent to them.

Olk’s ambition and drive resonated with the company, as she worked her way up the ranks while leading the business in the area of secondary marketing financing. By the early 1990s, she was the bank’s vice president, manager, secrecy officer and compliance officer, reporting directly to the Board of Directors.

In 1992, she joined First National Bank Columbus to initiate its secondary market and government residential financing. More than a decade later, in 2006, she joined Pinnacle Bank in Columbus and developed its Columbus Mortgage Center that covers greater Nebraska and Kansas mortgage financing. She is also the senior vice president of real estate lending. She has been there ever since.

Olk said she still loves what she does at Pinnacle Bank after all these years, noting that being able to work with residents and getting to know them while helping them conquer their financial goals is quite rewarding. On a late January afternoon, Olk was all smiles as she greeted guests. She loves getting to know all people she comes into contact with, whether they’re clients or not.

Her outgoing personality and desire to help her community grow have, in many ways, also driven her outside of her career. Throughout the years she has been involved with various efforts, including the Columbus Home Builders Association and Noon Kiwanis Club of Columbus before it disbanded.

More recently, besides Big Pals-Little Pals, she has become part of a group that helps interview potential employees of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

“I get to meet people interested in coming to work for the county,” said Olk, who served as a Platte County supervisor for nearly a decade after being elected to two terms. “It’s nice to hear their reasoning for why they want to come here.”

Being a social butterfly is something Olk takes a lot of pride in and recommends to people new to the area.

“I like being part of social things,” she said. “I used to tell people who move to Columbus to get involved in clubs and that will become your social activity, how you meet people. It’s just another way to remain social.”

Olk enjoys watching an occasional movie and spending time with her family, who all live in the area. She relishes spending time with her 13-year-old granddaughter as often as possible.

“I cannot imagine not being where your family is,” Olk said. “I grew up here. it’s very comfortable.”

Although she’s a veteran of the community who has had her hands in all sorts of efforts, it doesn’t seem Olk has plans to slow down anytime soon.

“I’m just getting started,” she said, with a big smile. “It’s fun.”