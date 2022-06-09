K-9 training held at St. Anthony's

Driving past St. Anthony’s Elementary School in Columbus earlier this week, passersby may have noticed a police presence.

A multi-agency K-9 unit training was held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the school.

“We've got officers from out of state and within the state of Nebraska,” said Columbus Officer Santiago Velasquez. “Basically we're doing training to integrate our dogs and our dog program to our patrol to better serve our communities and the citizens of Columbus and the State of Nebraska.”

Offered by Canine Tactical Operation and Consulting, the purpose of the S.K.I.D.D.S. (SWAT and K-9’s Interacting During Deployment School) is to educate and train both K-9 handlers and SWAT team members on the deployment of K-9s in a SWAT operation, according to the organization’s website.

The group also offers a canine tactical school, for handlers and K-9s who want extra help before training with SWAT teams or want to improve officer safety and searching techniques. There is also a KATTS course for using tracking dogs to hunt dangerous suspects and a T-MACC course which is intended for basic movement, searching and clearing techniques.

Velasquez has been serving as the handler of K-9 Eros for three years. Eros is a Belgian Malinois who joined the Columbus Police Department’s force in 2019. In Greek mythology, Eros is the “god of love.”

According to Velasquez, this week’s S.K.I.D.D.S. training included building search scenarios in which patrol officers worked with K-9 handlers and their dogs on potential situations that could arise in the field. The building was separated into two different groups for the training.

During the training that The Telegram was able to watch, law enforcement used a K-9 to “search” the stairwell and classrooms of St. Anthony’s to find the “culprit.”

Velasquez said that St. Anthony’s always helps them out with things the police need and the school was a good location for this training.

He noted the S.K.I.D.D.S. training is something extra, not required, to further improve the department’s services.

“The Nebraska State Patrol and Columbus Police Department and other agencies in the area, they train their dogs regularly, they have to maintain their proficiency,” Velasquez said. “But this is a kind of an additional training that we're doing that includes other patrol officers. This is just something that has come together this year. But we hopefully are able to do more of these trainings with all these other agencies as well.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

