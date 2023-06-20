Looking at his new role as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, K.C. Belitz said he’s honored by the opportunity, committed to working hard and excited to see what can be accomplished together.

Governor Jim Pillen appointed Belitz to the position earlier this month. Belitz, a Columbus native, starts his position on July 5.

“For a state where I live my whole life and the sort of work I’ve been doing my whole life, to have the opportunity to kind of bring it all together into a position like this is really an extraordinary honor,” Belitz said. “At the same time, I don’t have any illusions that it’s all easy or fun, either. It’s going to be hard work.”

Belitz noted he’s not stepping into the role with preconceived notions on what he’ll do as DED director.

“I think the general themes are still the same – working with working with the team at DED, excited about that, hope to help the department focus on our strengths, and Nebraska’s got lots of them, starting with our own young people,” he said. “Certainly believer in entrepreneurship and growing your own … but that doesn’t mean you don’t continue to recruit either.”

Belitz served as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce for nearly two decades before taking on the role of chief operations officer at the Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) in 2019.

When asked about his achievements at NCF, Belitz pointed to the people he’s had the opportunity to work with and build a good team.

“I’m proud of the relationships that have been built with both colleagues and volunteers,” Belitz said. “These are people I’ll certainly be friends … with for the rest of my professional life. The people is where it starts.”

As for his time at the chamber, he said the local nonprofit had been ahead of its time.

“In the people attraction or workforce development space, starting the drive for five, doing the work we did with the engaging diversity task force – those were really good steps forward,” Belitz said. “We had a successful time in terms of building the membership and financial metrics, tangible measures of success too. But the work is what matters and there was some good work that happened there.”

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said there couldn’t be a better pick than Belitz when it comes to economic development and promoting the state of Nebraska.

“When you look at everything that he has done over the years to help make Columbus what we are today, we can only imagine his ability to add that same enthusiasm and excitement to a job at the state level,” Bulkley said.

Belitz, who has a long history of community involvement, is proud of his hometown.

“I’m proud to be from here and hope to continue to make this community proud of what we’re all trying to do together,” Belitz said.

“Being a lifelong resident, there is something special about being able to do this work for the state that has given you the opportunities to do these things. It’s meaningful.”