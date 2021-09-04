Kadavy contributes to local research project

"It will help with networking and help open future doors," Gillespie said. "We hope we can continue to have these fantastic students and more of them because we feel like we’ve formed an incredible community within Project GPS that is supported by our local community."

Kadavy was one of five 2020-2021 Project GPS scholarship recipients. During her year with the program, Kadavy said, she focused on a couple different research projects.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's kind of funny -- we had a birds and a bees project, so it was the birds and bees," Kadavy said.

The bees project had to do with research into using mycelium to create small, sustainable habitats for bees called bee hotels. Kadavy said she and the other students working on the project called their version "myc-hotels" -- a hybrid of the words mycelium and hotel.

"Katy Ayers...brought this project to GPS and now they're doing other things...with it," Kadavy said.

A Kearney native, Ayers grew a canoe -- or myconoe -- using mycelium over a year ago. Since then, Project GPS scholars have been working on the myc-hotels, which Kadavy said can be placed in gardens and pastures to promote bee populations.