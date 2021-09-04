Kadavy contributes to local research project

Sophie Kadavy spent her first year out of Columbus High School assisting with two local scientists' research projects as part of a scholarship program at Central Community College.
Kadavy grew up in the Platte County area -- Columbus and David City -- and graduated from CHS in 2020. She said she discovered her passion for science during high school.
Kadavy, 19, started studying biology at the University of Kansas about two weeks ago, but she spent the year leading up to that at CCC as a Project GPS scholar.
Project GPS -- or Project Growing Pathways to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) -- is a program sponsored by the National Science Foundation and several local businesses, including Becton, Dickinson and Co.; Behlen Mfg. Co.; Loup Power District and Nebraska Public Power District.
GPS scholars like Kadavy receive a scholarship that pays for two years of tuition and fees and room and board at CCC.
For STEM students like Kadavy, participation also comes with the chance to take part in ongoing research projects. Dr. Lauren Gillespie, a co-principal investigator of Project GPS, said a sense of teamwork is built as the scholars come together for research projects and professional meeting presentations.
Above all, though, they gain new skills that they can apply in future endeavors, giving them a head start in their chosen fields.
"It will help with networking and help open future doors," Gillespie said. "We hope we can continue to have these fantastic students and more of them because we feel like we’ve formed an incredible community within Project GPS that is supported by our local community."
Kadavy was one of five 2020-2021 Project GPS scholarship recipients. During her year with the program, Kadavy said, she focused on a couple different research projects.
"It's kind of funny -- we had a birds and a bees project, so it was the birds and bees," Kadavy said.
The bees project had to do with research into using mycelium to create small, sustainable habitats for bees called bee hotels. Kadavy said she and the other students working on the project called their version "myc-hotels" -- a hybrid of the words mycelium and hotel.
"Katy Ayers...brought this project to GPS and now they're doing other things...with it," Kadavy said.
A Kearney native, Ayers grew a canoe -- or myconoe -- using mycelium over a year ago. Since then, Project GPS scholars have been working on the myc-hotels, which Kadavy said can be placed in gardens and pastures to promote bee populations.
Meanwhile, the birds project was connected to some of Gillespie's ongoing research into the endocrinology of bluebirds and barn swallows.
Kadavy said Gillespie began noticing white speckles on the birds' feathers, which indicated albinism.
"(Dr. Gillespie) took it as a sign of environmental issues that would be affecting them," Kadavy said.
Kadavy did a project focusing on the heavy metal content in bird feathers, which could be linked to that albinism.
Kadavy said she was able to do her project using the facilities at the Nebraska Center for Materials & Nanoscience at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln -- just one of the many benefits of the Project GPS program.
"(The Project GPS team) is a really good group of people," Kadavy said. "They're very supportive and very welcoming and they do great stuff."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.