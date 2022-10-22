Siblings Kaleigh and Garrett Ruth have been involved in 4-H since a young age and have been taking part in the Nebraska State Fair for several years.

Kaleigh, 13, and Garrett, 12, were about 8 and 7, respectively, when they started participating in 4-H. They both show swine and bake.

There are multiple benefits to 4-H, they both noted.

For Kaleigh, it’s the people she gets to meet.

“You get to meet a lot of new people and they become really good friends because you see them all the time during the summer. And just competing because then those friends you go against each other but you still like each other at the end. And it's really fun,” Kaleigh said.

Garrett added there’s personal development as well.

“The kids that don't do 4-H have no idea what it's like to do it against the kids that have been in 4-H,” Garrett said.

“A lot of what you learn is leadership, you learn new skills. With your family, you have teamwork and you don't get mad at each other if you're going against each other.”

The siblings start preparing to show swine in the spring, when they get their pigs.

“When we first get the pigs in March or April, we usually start to whip train them and get them used to the spots where we hit them, to get them to do what (we) want. Wash them to get their hair and skin clean. Get them used to a brush,” Garrett said.

Kaleigh added they also make sure the pigs get the nice, dark color that judges look for.

According to Garrett, they suntan the pigs for roughly half an hour a day in the early afternoon.

Their schedules for taking care of the pigs look different depending on if school’s in session, and it can get a little hectic.

“For summer it's more like every day wash, walk. Clean their pens once every week,” Kaleigh said. “But once school starts you just kind of go with it and try and get all the work done in as you can because you're so busy, especially with sports.”

Baking is a fun time for the siblings because it means quality time with their great-grandma, who lives near them.

Kaleigh said when fair time comes, she looks through recipes to decide what she wants to do.

“I'll probably do rolls again this year,” said Kaleigh, whose croissant rolls received special recognition at the state fair. “I feel like rolls with Grandma are really special because she's only taught like a couple people how to make them like that. A lot of people have tried and just can't do it without our help.”

When The Banner-Press asked about their great-grandma’s secret to baking, Kaleigh responded, “she says that she puts love into each roll.”

Garrett, on the other hand, has a different favorite when he’s baking.

“I'm the pie guy,” said Garrett, who had a cherry pie for the fair. “I just do all the pies. And sometimes cookies.”

The state fair went well this year, Kaleigh noted.

“We met a lot of new people while we were there, like we do every year,” Kaleigh said. “We go round, we walk around with them and go to the vendor areas and get food. We rode rides this year, with another friend that we've had since we've been showing.”

The siblings didn’t slow down after the Nebraska State Fair ended; they were busy preparing for the Aksarben Stock Show in Grand Island, which was held the weekend leading up to the Banner-Press interview in late September.

“This week has already been busy because it's our homecoming week,” Kaleigh said. “But we've been going and checking on them and feeding them, make sure their feeding is right and stuff like that.”