Columbus Community Hospital recently presented Karen Euteneuer with the Sheaf of Wheat Award for hospital employees who make lasting impressions on patients or their families.

Euteneuer is a medical office specialist for the hospital’s home health and hospice department. Co-workers across the department nominated her for the award because she consistently demonstrates kindness, helpfulness and compassion at work.

In the nomination letter, members of the department praised Euteneuer for going above and beyond to help the department and its patients, always offering a calming voice and a smile.

“We would be lost without Karen,” they said. “She is one of the main people who keeps our department running smoothly. People say everyone is replaceable, but that is not the case here. We could never find someone like Karen again.”

Hospital representatives presented Euteneuer with a certificate of recognition and a Sheaf of Wheat plaque on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

To nominate a hospital employee for a Sheaf of Wheat Award, you can fill out a nomination pamphlet and return it to any Sheaf of Wheat nomination box. Boxes are located throughout the hospital and at coordinating hospital sites.