Katherine Lopez - City Council Ward 2 Q&A
Question: Name and position you are running for.
Answer: I am Katherine Lopez and I am running for City Council Ward 2.
Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?
A: I was born in Los Angeles, however, I was raised here in Columbus since I was 3-years-old. This is my forever home.
Q: Tell us about your immediate family
A: My parents are originally from El Salvador and migrated to California in 1984 and made Columbus their home in 1999. I am the youngest of five incredible woman, who inspire me every day. Braulio, my partner, and I have a daughter, Emma Grace, who is 4 months old.
Q: What is your current occupation?
A: I am the communications director for Centro Hispano, which is a nonprofit here in town that foster intentional change by providing direct services to immigrant families, entrepreneurs and students.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A: I am running for city council to be a fresh voice to elevate the community and because Columbus is my home. With a new perspective and a wide range of personal and professional experiences, I hope that I will contribute greatly to the city.
Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?
A: I currently serve on the Columbus Public Library board and recently graduated from Leadership Columbus (Class 30). Aside from the work I do with my employer who serves the community, I volunteer and participate in numerous committees, such as the Downtown Columbus Plan.
Q: What qualifies you for this office?
A: I believe what qualifies me to run for city council is that I am fully invested in Columbus as it is mine and my future generations' home. I have civically participated for numerous years and have contributed and put in decision making for our community through served leadership and voluntarism.
Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?
A: As it's been heard time and time again, housing continues to be a top issue for the community. I am open to exploring fresh and innovating housing solutions that have yet to be explored and developed. I would say the second issue would be addressing new and energizing businesses and recreational opportunities for existing and visiting families. We want to continue to make Columbus an attractive community for all who visit and reside.
Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?
A: With our growing population, I hope we continue to work on welcoming strategies to adapt to the positive, growing changes that our community has gone through and will go through. I hope to champion these conversations to make them tangible and attainable.
Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?
A: (Lopez chose not to answer this question.)