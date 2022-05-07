Katherine Lopez - City Council Ward 2 Q&A

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: With our growing population, I hope we continue to work on welcoming strategies to adapt to the positive, growing changes that our community has gone through and will go through. I hope to champion these conversations to make them tangible and attainable.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?