Katie Miller -- From patient to nurse

Katie Miller started college with the intention of being a radiology technician. However, two years into college, Miller was diagnosed with diabetes.

The nurse who helped Miller after her diagnosis inspired her to change college majors. July marks a decade of being a nurse at Columbus Community Hospital.

After beginning her tenure at the hospital in the skill nursing unit, Miller now works with Dr. Kerri Kulovitz in the Columbus Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic.

Miller grew up in Merna, Nebraska — a town of 350 people. She graduated from Central Community College-Kearney with her LPN in July 2010 and her associate's degree in December 2011 at CCC-Lexington. Most recently, Miller earned her bachelor's degree online through Bellevue University in February 2015.

Prior to working at CCH, Miller worked in Kearney at a nursing home. In the past, Miller said she primarily did geriatric nursing before making the move to the orthopedic clinic.

"I worked up there on the skill nursing level at the hospital in Columbus, worked with a lot of rehab patients like after they had total joint surgery and that kind of got me interested in the orthopedic department," Miller said. "A job was available in the clinic and I decided to apply and I got it."

Miller's favorite part about being a nurse is the relationships she cultivates with her patients.

"I just love being able to help people when they are at their worst and then also like at their greatest memories," Miller said. "I just love the relationships that I build with the patient."

Miller sat down with the Telegram and answered a few questions about her nursing experience.

Question: Tell us about your immediate family

Answer: I am a mother of two girls: Adalyn, 3, and Emelia, 2. I am married to my high school sweetheart, Jeremy. We enjoy being outside and attending Husker baseball games as often as possible. We also have a dog, Maci. We have been in Columbus since 2012 when I got my job at Columbus Community Hospital working in the skilled nursing unit.

Q: When and why did you decide to become a nurse?

A: I decided to change my major in my second year of college after being diagnosed with diabetes. The nurse who assisted me with my new diagnosis inspired me to help others. I have always enjoyed helping others, so it felt like the perfect career path.

Q: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding?

A: I enjoy working with patients. I love my interactions with each patient, whether long or short. I love helping them in their times of need.

Q: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A: I worked in the skilled nursing unit at Columbus Community Hospital for eight years. I loved going to work every day to care for the residents at SNU. These patients were long-term or hospice patients. The patients and their families became like a second family to me. The relationships I made while working on that unit will remain with me forever.

Q: If you hadn't become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A: I started my college career wanting to be a radiology tech, and I enjoyed looking at X-rays and studying the skeletal system. After my diabetes diagnosis, I decided nursing was my calling. I now work as an orthopedic nurse, so it is awesome to be working in a department that got me interested in the medical field.

Q: Why are you glad you chose to nurse?

A: Nursing is such a rewarding field. Every day is different. Some days are great, and some are hard, but I enjoy caring for patients and their families.

Q: What are your plans?

A: I plan to continue working at Columbus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Clinic and learning and growing as a nurse. I enjoy working with Dr. Kulovitz, Christi Mastny, APRN, and my fellow nurses. We have a great team, and I enjoy working in my current position. The nice thing about nursing at Columbus Community Hospital is that there are so many different areas to work in if I ever want a change.

Sam Ficarro is a reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sam.ficarro@lee.net.

