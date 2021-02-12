KCB awarded $79K in grants

Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Keep Columbus Beautiful has received just under $80,000 from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for 2021.
“For these grants, we have to write a timeline of activities, kind of like our goals, and we did not meet any of those. But it was a very, very different year just due to the pandemic,” KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said, adding she was nervous while applying for the grants.
“I did have to explain, you know, the circumstances of why we didn’t get further in the program, as far as we wanted to be. But I think they were fairly understanding being the pandemic affected the state on their level at the Department of Energy as well.”
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) recently announced that KCB has been awarded $33,482 toward public education for increasing recycling and raising awareness about litter prevention.
“The public education grant covers a lot of our overhead such as office space, coordinator salary, insurance, phones, internet, all of that stuff,” Oceguera said. “But it also covers the public education portion of our programs which, prior to COVID, was when we were going into schools and talking to businesses and organizations about improving recycling and also the prevention efforts.”
Also awarded to KCB was $20,420 in funding for the organization’s new drop-off recycling program. Grant monies are used to pay for the salary and insurance of KCB’s recycling coordinator, Oceguera noted.
The program, not yet started in Columbus, entails residents dropping off recyclable material which will then be transported to the Colfax County Recycling Facility in Schuyler. The organization is awaiting the arrival of two trailers at which residents can dispose of recyclables.
“It is a lot slower than I was hoping for as we haven’t received our trailers yet,” Oceguera said. “With the weather right now, there’s probably not a whole lot we would be doing anyway. Just because it’s so cold to have a person outside helping with that right now is not ideal. It’s, I guess, good timing.”
Additionally, KCB received $26,088 that will allow the nonprofit to host another household hazardous waste collection for Platte County residents. An anticipated 16,000 pounds of household hazardous waste is expected to be collected, according to the NDEE.
The 2020 event drew a large crowd, Oceguera added.
“Last year we did have one in September and it was an absolute zoo; traffic was unbelievable,” Oceguera said. “I’m really glad we were able to get it for another year, that way whoever we weren’t able to help last year, we can help them this year. The date is not set in stone yet but we are shooting for the fall of 2021.”
The Platte County Highway Department has received a grant from NEDD as well, for $49,413. Funds will be used for half of the cost of a brush chipper and skid loader to process vegetation and tree waste along county roads, the NDEE communication said. The resulting mulch will be available at no cost at five locations in Platte County.
In Columbus, resident Jared Lesuer received $878 for a 50% reimbursement of 5,850 pounds of rubber playground mulch.
Keep Schuyler Beautiful in nearby Schuyler received $43,719 for operating expenses of the Colfax County Recycling Facility, which accepts material from Colfax and parts of Platte, Butler and Dodge counties.
NDEE Director Jim Macy said a total of $6,686,369 in grants will support 144 projects across the state.
“There were many outstanding applications submitted to NDEE this year,” Macy said, in a provided statement. “These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction, and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires.”
KCB applies for grants every year but doesn’t always receive all requested funding, Oceguera noted.
“We’re pretty excited. It’s a good year when we’re fully funded for our public education grant, and we feel really fortunate for the recycling grant,” she said.
“It’s kind of what keeps us going.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.