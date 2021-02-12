KCB awarded $79K in grants

The program, not yet started in Columbus, entails residents dropping off recyclable material which will then be transported to the Colfax County Recycling Facility in Schuyler. The organization is awaiting the arrival of two trailers at which residents can dispose of recyclables.

“It is a lot slower than I was hoping for as we haven’t received our trailers yet,” Oceguera said. “With the weather right now, there’s probably not a whole lot we would be doing anyway. Just because it’s so cold to have a person outside helping with that right now is not ideal. It’s, I guess, good timing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, KCB received $26,088 that will allow the nonprofit to host another household hazardous waste collection for Platte County residents. An anticipated 16,000 pounds of household hazardous waste is expected to be collected, according to the NDEE.

The 2020 event drew a large crowd, Oceguera added.

“Last year we did have one in September and it was an absolute zoo; traffic was unbelievable,” Oceguera said. “I’m really glad we were able to get it for another year, that way whoever we weren’t able to help last year, we can help them this year. The date is not set in stone yet but we are shooting for the fall of 2021.”