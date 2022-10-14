KCB has busy October

This month has been busy for us at Keep Columbus Beautiful. We just finished up a household hazardous waste event at the end of September and flew right into hosting the scrap tire collection event. All we can say is WOW! Did anyone see that stack of tires? We are amazed year after year the number of materials we receive at these events. Believe it or not the chemical event and tire event have a lot to do with our column this month. During these large events we also have small ones going on that most people don’t see behind the scenes. Our litter cleanups were still taking place and you would be shocked at what we found. OIL - lots and lots of oil! Dumped in five-gallon buckets along the roadsides right next to farm ground simply seeping into our waterways. It is completely unacceptable, and we must do better to educate local individuals about disposing of oil.

Did you know you can dispose of oil for free in Columbus? Yes, you heard that right FREE and extremely convenient to dispose of also. In 1994 Keep Nebraska Beautiful launched a statewide program to help communities dispose of oil. The Nebraska legislature passed LB1257 banning motor oil from state landfills. With an estimated five million gallons generated in rural Nebraska each year, access to proper disposal became a pressing concern. In response, Keep Nebraska Beautiful worked with local and county officials across the state to develop a solution – the Used Oil Collection Program.

Since 2000 the program has placed collection tanks in 67 counties from Richardson to Dawes, and is sustained through the collective sale of the material for use in asphalt production. To date, the program has seen more than 2.85 million gallons collected statewide, for an estimated hazardous waste disposal savings of some $251,000.

Locally in Columbus we have many options for disposal sites. All these locations will accept used oil. However, the oil can NOT have any water mixed into it. The retail locations do have a limit on how much they can accept daily approximately 5 gallons per person per day. Residents must be able to carry the oil into the facility.

Columbus Transfer Station- 250 S. 14th Ave. Columbus, NE 68601. Days and hours of collection are Monday - Friday: 8:45 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon; closed Sunday. Winter hours (Dec. 1 - March 31) Monday - Friday 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon; closed Sunday.

Advance Auto Parts- 2269 28th Ave. Columbus, NE 68601

O’Reilly Auto Parts- 3400 23rd St. Columbus, NE 68601

Auto Zone- 2222 23rd St. Columbus, NE 68601

We hope to do many more cleanups however we would prefer to not see used motor oil on our journeys. Help us Keep Columbus Beautiful and share our message of how to properly dispose of used oil so it does not end up polluting our land, waterways, and livestock.

Upcoming events:

Electronics Collection Event - Oct. 22 at NPPD, 1414 15th St., starts at 9 a.m. until we reach our limit. Follow traffic signs day of event.

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.