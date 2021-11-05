KCB providing community chance to recycle pumpkins

About three years ago, Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera and Amanda Delancey came up with a plan that was mutually beneficial.

Oceguera could help pumpkins get recycled while Delancey - a friend of Oceguera's who raises livestock - would use the well-known fall squash to feed her animals. Ever since then, it’s been a popular occasion.

This week KCB is offering for folks to drop off their pumpkins in a trailer near the Hy-Vee gas station, 3010 23rd St. The chance to do so ends on Saturday.

Originally, Oceguera said KCB received phone calls from the garbage company asking if there could be an alternative for people to get rid of their pumpkins. Garbage bags with the pumpkins can be incredibly heavy, she added.

To remedy this, Oceguera said she saw on Facebook that Delancey was looking for pumpkins for her goats.

“I reached out and asked her if she was able to take the pumpkins on a very large scale. It’s not just five to 10 pumpkins but like a couple hundred,” Oceguera said, with a laugh. “That’s how it started out and we’ve let it grow ever since.

“Obviously, pumpkins are completely compostable. They are very natural so they don’t do any damage when they decompose or in this case they are being used as snacks for goats and other animals.”

KCB asks that dropped-off pumpkins don’t have bleach or decorations like pipe cleaners or glue on them. Painted and carved ones are OK, Oceguera said.

The pumpkins provide beneficial properties for animals like goats and even horses, Oceguera said.

“It has a lot of healthy benefits for those animals,” she said, noting she also helped feed Delancey’s animals. “It’s a natural dewormer. They don’t have to take much medicine for that. It also has vitamins and minerals so it’s a really healthy goat snack.”

Oceguera said the recycled pumpkins have been greatly reused.

“It’s been a great fit, we've been able to do that,” she said. “It’s keeping everything away from the landfill and it’s kind of a reuse project as well. With this whole season of Halloween and Thanksgiving, tons of pumpkins are purchased. If you don’t do something with them like what we are doing, they’re basically getting thrown away.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

