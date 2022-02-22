KCB receiving multiple grants this year

Thanks to grants from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, Keep Columbus Beautiful will be able to hold a variety of recycling events in 2022.

According to a recent NDEE press release, the nonprofit will receive the following grants in the following amounts: $24,515 to hold a one-day household hazardous waste event; $12,549 to hold an electronic waste event; $26,930 to provide services to move recyclable materials from Columbus to the Colfax County Recycling Facility in Schuyler; and $39,260 for public education.

“The public education was really all of the education outreach activities that we do throughout the year,” KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said, noting that it also covers things like her salary. “…And then obviously our normal like overheads operating expenses -- the insurance, rent, phone, things of that nature.”

Additionally, KCB applied for a grant for the City of Columbus, which was awarded $28,852 for a 250-ton cleanup of scrap tires.

Oceguera noted this funding is essential for nonprofits like Keep Columbus Beautiful.

“Without them (the grants), honestly, we would not be able to function,” Oceguera said. “We rely heavily on grant funding for a lot of our programming. And so without them it would be very hard to find like an extra $23,000 to help host the household hazardous waste event for one day for four hours. It's not very feasible.”

According to the press release, NDEE has awarded $6,679,007 in grants to support 155 projects across Nebraska.

“These grants will assist many important local efforts to promote litter and waste reduction and help handle the costs of proper disposal of many materials, such as household hazardous waste and scrap tires,” NDEE Director Jim Macy said in a provided statement.

The grants are funded from a variety of sources.

For example, the grants that will fund KCB’s household waste and electronic waste events come from an annual retail business sales fee. The scrap tire event will be funded by a $1 fee on new tires purchased in Nebraska. The grants for KCB to transport recyclable materials to the recycling center and for public education are funded “from a fee charged to certain manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of products that commonly contribute to litter,” according to the press release.

Other area organizations receiving NDEE grants this year include: City of Albion, $13,685 for a 100-ton scrap tire cleanup; Divine Mercy Parish in Schuyler, $1,248 for a 25% reimbursement for rubber mulch; and Keep Schuyler Beautiful, $45,287 for operating expenses for the Colfax County Recycling Facility.

Oceguera said she applies for funding each year but it’s not guaranteed that KCB will receive the grants. There’s a limited amount of money available and multiple entities applying for funds, so sometimes KCB will not be selected for certain funding if the organization received the same grant in the last year or two, she added.

“We're looking forward to a busy year,” Oceguera said. “I know we haven't been able to hold the electronics collection, I think, in three years. So I know that one's going to be very busy. But it's always very well received.”

Oceguera said there will be two electronic waste collection events held this year. The first will be April 23 – the day after Earth Day – from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s downtown Columbus location. It will be open to Platte County residents.

A wide array of electronics will be accepted, such as TVs, computer components, CD players and VHS players, she said. They will not be able to take appliances like vacuums and microwaves. Those unsure if an item will be accepted can still bring it to the event. Oddities have been accepted before, she added, such as old eye doctor equipment.

“Even off the wall items, if they want to swing by and try and drop them off we can certainly say ‘yay’ or ‘nay,’” Oceguera said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

