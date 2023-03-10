We returned from Keep America Beautiful conference in Washington, D.C. recharged and ready to keep moving forward with our mission. We took part in many educational sessions and have some new ideas on programs we could implement here locally. Our board president Natasha Gonzalez also brought home some ideas.

I personally had the opportunity to present our seasonal food waste program for “Feed the Goats” to the attendees of the national conference and had many affiliates ask information on how to get the program going in their communities. Which is very exciting!

In other exciting news, in March we had our very first KCB club meeting. This is a new program at the Columbus Middle School to get students more involved in Keeping Columbus Beautiful. There was a good turnout of students, and we look forward to getting to know these future stewards of our community.

We also have a very busy season coming up. We have some events coming up we would like to share some more information on. First is the community paper shred day on April 8 at Ag Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. On this day residents can bring in up to 100 pounds of documents to be shredded and recycled. On April 22 we will be hosting the only 2023 electronics collection event at NPPD from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents can bring in old electronics to be recycled properly. TVs will be accepted but there is a fee to recycle them -- $10 for 20 inches and under or $20 for anything over 20 inches. For any questions on either of these events give us a call at 402-563-9223.

We look forward to seeing you at some of the upcoming events here in town.

Happy Spring,

Vanessa

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.