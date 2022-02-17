Keener set for arraignment next week

A Columbus man facing a murder charge out of Platte County is set for arraignment in Platte County District Court next week.

Michael J. Keener, 28, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Columbus on charges relating to the death of Larry Houdek.

During a first appearance held Wednesday in county court, Keener was advised of the charges he is facing, which include first degree murder, a class 1A felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a class 2 felony; and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a class 3 felony.

If he’s found guilty on those charges, Keener would possibly face the following penalties: first degree murder, a maximum penalty of life imprisonment; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a minimum of one year imprisonment and a maximum of 50 years imprisonment; and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a maximum of four years imprisonment and two years post release supervision or a $25,000 – or both.

Also in court on Wednesday, Keener waived his right to a preliminary hearing. In a preliminary hearing, the state presents evidence against the defendant and a judge determines if there’s probable cause that the crime has been committed. In exchange for the preliminary hearing waiver, the state will provide investigate reports to Keener’s legal counsel, which is common.

Keener’s case was bound over to district court. He is scheduled for arraignment at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. At court arraignments, the defendant is advised of the charges, penalties and his or her rights and a plea may be entered at that time.

On Jan. 16 at 4:19 p.m., Columbus Police responded to 1305 Eighth St. in Columbus on a report of someone who had fallen. Once police arrived, they made contact with Keener who reportedly told the officer that he had murdered somebody, public court documents state. Keener then led police to 268 16th Ave. in Columbus where Houdek’s body was found.

According to an affidavit filed Jan. 18 in Platte County Court, Keener told police he had gone to Houdek’s residence to kill him.

Keener was previously being held on a $1 million bond but, following Wednesday’s court hearing, he will no longer have the option to bond out.

Corey O’Brien with Nebraska Attorney General’s Office requested that Keener’s bond be withdrawn.

“I'm asking the court to reconsider that given the nature of the offense or charge here for making this a no bond case,” O’Brien said.

Platte County Public Defender Timothy P. Matas, who is representing Keener, indicated that there are no objections.

