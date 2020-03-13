Keep Columbus Beautiful ready for what's ahead

It’s good to be home, we are back from Memphis! Refreshed, reenergized, and ready to work!

We are hiring! Have you heard? We are looking for a part-time recycling coordinator to help get our new program off the ground if you are interested contact us. There are so many changes coming to Keep Columbus Beautiful with this new endeavor. Coming soon is a fresh new logo, a mobile-friendly website, and a new person! Even our building is changing. The family resource center is undergoing lots of construction. So it’s easier to call or email rather than stopping by at the moment. he only thing that hasn’t changed is our mission! That remains the same.

Spring is right around the corner and the snow and ice are hopefully gone for a while. It’s a great time to get started on the roadside cleanups to get rid of the litter hiding on the roadways, side streets, and in our neighborhoods. We started cleaning up around the “island” early March after all those super windy days. The shrubs love to collect all types of plastic and food wrappers. I’m certain some of you have the same problem at home. We offer supplies free to anyone or any group wanting to do a cleanup.