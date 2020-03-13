Keep Columbus Beautiful ready for what's ahead

It’s good to be home, we are back from Memphis! Refreshed, reenergized, and ready to work!
We are hiring! Have you heard? We are looking for a part-time recycling coordinator to help get our new program off the ground if you are interested contact us. There are so many changes coming to Keep Columbus Beautiful with this new endeavor. Coming soon is a fresh new logo, a mobile-friendly website, and a new person! Even our building is changing. The family resource center is undergoing lots of construction. So it’s easier to call or email rather than stopping by at the moment. he only thing that hasn’t changed is our mission! That remains the same.
Spring is right around the corner and the snow and ice are hopefully gone for a while. It’s a great time to get started on the roadside cleanups to get rid of the litter hiding on the roadways, side streets, and in our neighborhoods. We started cleaning up around the “island” early March after all those super windy days. The shrubs love to collect all types of plastic and food wrappers. I’m certain some of you have the same problem at home. We offer supplies free to anyone or any group wanting to do a cleanup.
If you want to start cleaning up at home, the household hazardous waste event is coming up next month. It’s a great time to collect all those old chemicals out of the garage, basement, and out from under the sink. The event will take place from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on April 18th at Ag Park. We have chemists who sort and dispose of the items that we collect that day. We will also be handing out educational sheets on natural cleaners that are safer for your home. This event requires quite a few volunteers in order to make it run smoothly so if you are free, get a hold of us and we’ll get you signed up to help that day. Hope to hear from you soon.
If you need to reach us the office number is 402-563-9223, visit us online at www.kcbne.com, or shoot us an email at keepcolumbusbeautiful@yahoo.com. Our mission is to provide education and programs on litter reduction and recycling for the beautification of our community.
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.