Nicole Lindhorst, owner of House of Colour and BeYOUtiful Boutique and Gifts, said when one owns a business, they can get stuck in a kind of rut, which is why it's necessary for entrepreneurs to always keep learning.

"We might get an idea of something we might want to do that's a little more innovative but maybe we can't take that step to do it and be pushed to think outside the box and look at your business in a different point of view," Lindhorst said.

That was one reason she and Kristin Stock, owner of Artzy Haven, recently attended Destination Bootcamp, a business workshop in Colorado that they both attended virtually in 2020 as well. The material was similar, both said, but the physical aspect and ability to work and network with some 38 other business owners and the facilitator made a significant difference.

"I got so much from that class. I really felt like I would benefit by actually attending in person and now with the other businesses and community representatives that were there," Stock said.

Stock said one of the things she wanted to focus on, the mission statement of the boot camp itself, was making her businesses destination, somewhere people specifically travel to visit.

"My thing I offer is very specific so I have to bring people in, have to think of unique ways to market and get people to come participate in our projects and take our classes," Stock said.

Lindhorst said that, despite having learned some of the material several years ago, she learned something more about her business from their lessons and discussions.

"(Something I learned was) really what sets us apart from other boutiques and really that unique positioning statement, that we are one of the largest boutiques in the area that has the store separated by season that provides that service next door," Lindhorst said.

As this week is National Small Business Week, Lindhorst added that small business owners should attend programs like this, virtual or in-person, because learning always benefits a business. It may be difficult to make it work, she said, but the results are great.

"It's hard as a business owner to go through the motions every day, like there's so much more that I can offer, so much more that I can do so being able to step outside of that comfort zone, learn and grow and have somebody else give you feedback from the outside, somebody who's like-minded and gifted, is neat," Lindhorst said.

Stock added that, for those who may think they know everything there is to know about what they do, there's always something to learn, and that working to improve your business is just as important as working within your business. Both said the course encouraged them to set goals, which Stock said she had to change since acquiring Busy Scrappin' in Omaha in December.

"I think businesses need to take a step back and say 'OK, my business is doing well but there are things I can improve,'" Stock said. "I think it gives business owners an opportunity to take a look from the outside in, step back and say 'I can't just work in my business, I have to work on my business."