Keeping business afloat: Columbus business perseveres during floods, COVID

One Columbus agriculture-based business has had to deal with a natural disaster and then a pandemic the past year but, according to operations manager Tina Hein of Animal Health International, are still dedicated to servicing customers.
The business distributes products such as medications and feed additives to feedlots, cow/calf producers, dairies, swine integrators and veterinarians. Previously, Animal Health International had locations in Norfolk, Grand Island and Fremont but consolidated those three locations to one in Columbus in 2001.
Last year’s devastating floods had a significant impact as only two employees lived in Columbus; all other employees commuted, which made it impossible for them to get to Columbus in the first few days of the floods, Hein said.
“As we all know, the floods were devastating to some cattle and swine ranchers in the area,” Hein said. “We wanted to be here and be available to them if there was anything we could do to help. Those cattle sit in water and that is dirty river water – they could get some disease that way.”
The floods were particularly disastrous for farmers as it resulted in a loss of livestock, planted fields and the life of longtime Columbus farmer James Wilke.
“It really hurt our business and we felt horrible for our customers,” Hein said. “We did some fundraising through the Nebraska Cattlemen and things like that. We tried help (and) donated supplies where we could. Our customers were negatively impacted horribly and that’s what hurt us – we don’t want to see them going through hard times.”
Cary Becker, regional sales manager for Animal Health International, noted that the floods damage to the roads and bridges made it difficult to get deliveries out to customers.
“We couldn’t get to customers using rural roads or bridges,” Becker said. “I remember leaving from Omaha to go to Columbus and it took me 5.5 hours. Bridges and all that stuff were gone.”
Becker noted that Hein put an action plan in place of which employees would be able to come in and the logistics of loading supplies onto trucks and out into the community.
“I’ve been doing this for 36 years and I’ve never seen anything more dramatic across the state of eastern Nebraska, down towards Missouri and up in South Dakota, which really impacted our service area, the physical and emotional drain of farmers seeing their livestock lost,” Becker said. “That’s been hard to deal with. I think veterinarians dealt with a lot of that on their own.”
A year after the floods, the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation and thus Columbus.
In the third week of March, Hein said several employees deemed non-essential began working from home. There are a total of 20 employees at the Columbus location, which includes inside and outside sales teams, management, registers and warehouse workers.
Although being short-staffed has been a struggle, Hein said employees have been dedicated to the business and serving the agriculture community.
“The team here is awesome,” Hein said. “They’ve prevailed and don’t even think twice about it. A lot of them have put in more time and more effort than, maybe, they used to because being short-staffed and we have (larger) volume days than normal.”
To keep up spirits, Hein has organized events as an Essential Spirit Week in which employees dress up for the theme of the day, such as cowboys or crazy day.
The doors have also been closed to the public and customers. Customers wanting to make a purchase can call ahead and either pick it up curbside or have it delivered.
The main priority, throughout both the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, has been ensuring that customers receive the products they need to care for their animals.
“Whether it’d be a dairy or a feedlot… we don’t want to have it shut down; whether it was the flood or the COVID, we wanted to make sure we could supply and distribute animal health products for animals who might need it,” Becker noted.
Employees are having their temperatures checked regularly and making sure products being sold are clean and sanitized.
“We’re hopeful in August we’ll be able to get everyone back in and start operating as normal. We’ll have masks, the 6-foot distance stickers on the floor, hand sanitizing stations,” Hein said.
Until then, Hein said Animal Health International has received support from the community as well.
“We sure appreciate all of our customers and how they’ve helped deal with all of the unusual circumstances we’ve been dealt,” Hein said. “It really shows the hometown community of Columbus, Platte County and the surrounding areas.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
