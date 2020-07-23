Keeping business afloat: Columbus business perseveres during floods, COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One Columbus agriculture-based business has had to deal with a natural disaster and then a pandemic the past year but, according to operations manager Tina Hein of Animal Health International, are still dedicated to servicing customers.

The business distributes products such as medications and feed additives to feedlots, cow/calf producers, dairies, swine integrators and veterinarians. Previously, Animal Health International had locations in Norfolk, Grand Island and Fremont but consolidated those three locations to one in Columbus in 2001.

Last year’s devastating floods had a significant impact as only two employees lived in Columbus; all other employees commuted, which made it impossible for them to get to Columbus in the first few days of the floods, Hein said.

“As we all know, the floods were devastating to some cattle and swine ranchers in the area,” Hein said. “We wanted to be here and be available to them if there was anything we could do to help. Those cattle sit in water and that is dirty river water – they could get some disease that way.”

The floods were particularly disastrous for farmers as it resulted in a loss of livestock, planted fields and the life of longtime Columbus farmer James Wilke.