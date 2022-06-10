Keeping Columbus Beautiful

Several months ago, Keep Columbus Beautiful had to briefly discontinue its plastic recycling initiative in Columbus due to the loss of the truck they used to haul the recycling containers.

June 9, that initiative was rekindled with a truck given to Keep Columbus Beautiful by the City of Columbus for that exact purpose.

Previously, the vehicle had been borrowed from the city. After an accident in February, insurance and repairs tied up the vehicle for several months.

"They did some repairs to it as we had damaged the vehicle prior, we figured out the insurance stuff and there were some things we didn't necessarily plan for ahead of time but we got it all worked out," Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said.

Public Works Director Chuck Sliva said the city is happy to provide Keep Columbus Beautiful the vehicle for this purpose.

"It was a surplus vehicle that we maintained for part-time help in the summer and stuff. We thought this was a good opportunity to get it some use year-round and help the community out," Sliva said.

The decision to give the vehicle to Keep Columbus Beautiful was made at the June 6 Columbus city council meeting. City Administrator Tara Vasicek said this program is great for the community.

"There's a lot of community support for it and in order for Keep Columbus Beautiful to get their grant, they need that local support. The city of Columbus is happy to provide that," Vasicek said.

With the return of the program comes the two plastic/metal recycling containers, one located north of 30 Center Mall, and one in the parking lot of Mike Greiner's furniture warehouse.

Fourth Ward Council Member John Lohr attended the giving of the keys to express his support for the program.

"I think that every human being is ingrained with wanting to protect the land that we live on," Lohr said. "We don't want to just go out and trash everything, this is a way people can help."

Oceguera said this will be a significant improvement for the city as a free way to recycle plastics and metals.

"This provides an outlet for plastics, there's no other markets for plastics that are free," Oceguera said. "This is just free for the public to utilize, very clearly marked with what type of plastics."

Oceguera said the collaboration between the city and Keep Columbus Beautiful is solid and will work well for both parties.

"It's a good partnership here where they provide us some fuel and reimburse some of the fees we didn't have written into our grant this year to maintain the recycling program," Oceguera said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0