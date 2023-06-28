As the Schuyler Historical Society's collection grows, they try to compile items in an interesting way between their main building at 309 E 11th Street and the Schuyler Sun annex at 1112 C St. later on.

The museum will hold an open house on Labor Day, Treasurer Betty Brichacek said. The museum's board of directors is also hoping to get a new exhibit ready for viewing sometime this year, but have not cemented a date. The museum is open every Wednesday through the summer from 1-5 p.m., Brichacek said, until they close in the winter.

"We're going to have a open house on Labor Day, of course, and that is on Minday on Labor Day when both the buildings will be open for the public," Brichacek said.

Recently, the museum received $5,000 from the city, which Brichacek said will help pay for the museums' insurance premiums. The museum board had to apply for the funding with the city, Brichacek said, as they do every year. This is the one instance in which the museum receives city funding.

"It does help cover our insurance bill but it does not cover the entire bill because we have the two buildings, the museum and the annex so we have basically double the insurance we would have on one building," Brichacek said.

The annex, Brichacek said, was closed in 2015 and were it not for the museum and historical society's intervention, it likely would have been cleaned out and sold pretty quickly.

Acquiring the old Schuyler Sun building allowed them to add on several new exhibits, such as the old farm room, the one room schoolhouse and Dr. Okey's veterinary office. June 2 marked one year since the opening of the one room schoolhouse exhibit at the museum.

"It was empty, they were going to sell the building and the presses would have gone to the metal recycling but the museum was interested in various parts of it, plus the fact that our museum was pretty overcrowded," Brichacek said.

City Administrator Will De Roos said the city tries to help non-profits with things like this when it can, as they are not subsidized but don't necessarily turn a huge profit and some things can end up being costly.

"The City of Schuyler has a history of helping organizations around the community by contributing to them in this way," De Roos said.

The funding, De Roos said, is intended to help organizations like the museum, The Center and the Schuyler Golf Club which contribute to the community's well-being but are not technically part of the city and which may not receive enough funding from private donations to perform optimally.

"The museum does accept private contributions but non-profits fill in the cracks between public and private entities," De Roos said. "While it's not specifically in the city's goals to run a museum, we do see the value it gives to our community so we try to help when necessary and make ultimately small contributions to help them continue operating to the best they're able."