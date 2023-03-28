In January, Dr. David Vogel from the Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) Visiting Physicians Clinic performed a procedure that, he said, would ordinarily require travel to accomplish.

Working between many cities, Vogel said in a press release issued by CCH on March 15 that with the facilities at CCH, there's no need to leave town for most procedures, and this vascular procedure was one example.

Misty Liss, director of the visiting physicians clinic said that, while the procedure itself is relatively commonplace in other communities, the hospital is excited because they are capable of doing the procedure locally and keeping their patients.

"To have a patient be able to stay in town, close to home, their family members able to be there with them during those surgeries and be able to take them home afterward, Dr. Vogel brings that to Columbus for our patients," Liss said.

The patient, Maria Casanova, of David City, underwent an angiogram atherectomy, a procedure to remove plaque from one's arteries, and an angioplasty, using a small balloon to smooth out the artery after. The artery was 95% clogged and Dr. Sabu George recommended she see Vogel for this procedure at the visiting physicians clinic.

The Columbus Telegram spoke to Vogel about this procedure and its significance to the Columbus area.

Question: Why are you excited about this procedure?

Answer: I think the big deal is that we as providers can now do procedures at these more rural-based hospitals because they have the resources to support modern day surgery. For me that’s a huge deal because I'm a small-town person myself and if we can keep the procedure in the communities, not only does it add to their ability for their hospitals to continue to grow and be financially more stable, it keeps the patient from having to drive an hour and a half or two hours somewhere to get a procedure that’s completely outpatient, to drive home later that evening after sitting in the hospital all day. It's really nice to be able to start doing more and more procedures in the smaller hospitals that I work in.

Q: What's new or different about this particular procedure?

A: This is something I've been doing for 12-plus years at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, I did most of my stuff out there for seven years, I've been independent this year and then I've been doing stuff like this in my own surgery center for four-and-a-half or five years. This is stuff that doesn't need to be done at some major hospital, that's the first thing people have to realize. It's not novel that these things are done, it's just novel that we can start doing these procedures at hospitals that didn't necessarily in the past have all the support mechanisms and latest greatest technology. When Columbus put in a new cath (cardiac catheterization) lab, a fully functional operating room, I'm able to use that facility to do angiographic-based procedures here.

Q: What drew you toward this part of the medical field?

A: During my training in general surgery I kind of fell in love with the vascular side of surgery and that's kind of where my passion has become. Over the 12 years of my practice evolving, I spend a lot of time getting wounds to heal on people's legs, keeping people's legs on them that 15 years ago would have been amputated. In an average week I'm doing between six and 12 arterial interventions and at least half of those have to do with people that have wounds on their feet or gangrenous toes. Most are diabetic and a lot have seen other providers and been told there's nothing they can do.

Dr. Vogel is at the clinic after 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.