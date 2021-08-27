Keeping kids connected: Columbus schools use COVID dollars for technology and other items

A global pandemic was never in schools' budgets but following COVID-19, local school districts continue to use federal funds to help get through unprecedented times.
That has been the case for Columbus Public Schools. CPS used part of its Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund (ESSER) to ensure it didn’t have to solely go to remote learning to begin the 2020-21 academic year.
The federal government has given three stages of ESSER funding to school districts with each phase having a different dollar amount of allocated funds. The money can only be used in regards to combating COVID-19. School districts -- including all three in Columbus -- must spend the money upfront and then request a reimbursement.
According to CPS Director of Finance and Human Resources Chip Kay, CPS received around $425,000 from ESSER I in the spring of 2020, $1.8 million from ESSER II in January and was recently allotted about $4 million from ESSER III.
He noted, in total, this comes out to $6,384,145 – which must be used from March 2020 to September 2024. That averages to $1,568 per student, Kay said.
Although CPS has spent its ESSER I and II funds, a committee has been created to see how the money should be used from ESSER III, Kay said.
“For ESSER I and II, we didn’t have a committee but if you look back at our percentages, all of it was a direct response to (having) a safe, school environment and student learning,” Kay said.
He said ESSER I funds were mostly utilized to guarantee that school could be in-person last school year.
For ESSER I, Columbus Public Schools spent less than $100,000 on personal protective equipment supplies which consisted of masks, shields and barriers.
Around $250,000 went to feeding students during spring of 2020 and the summers of 2020 and 2021. The meals were offered when school wasn’t in session, Kay said. CPS also used part of ESSER II funds – about $50,000 – for this enterprise.
Approximately $100,000 were in allocations to non-public schools -- Scotus Central Catholic, St. Bonaventure, Columbus Christian School, Immanuel Lutheran School, St. Anthony's and St. Isidore's. Kay said while part of CPS’ funds were allocated to non-publics under ESSER I/Coronavirus, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), the other two allocations – ESSER II and III – were directly given from the federal government to the non-public schools.
Around $50,000 in technology and instruction went to provide remote learning, Kay said. This includes devices, software and remote learning tools which were deemed needed to maintain a one-on-one environment and provide instructional support for teachers and students, Kay said. CPS also used the same amount from ESSER II for the 2020-2021 school year.
Additionally, the school district had around 45 students with severe health conditions that necessitated remote learning during the last school year. The technology and instruction costs went toward that, Kay said, and to two teachers instructing those students.
Meanwhile, for ESSER II, around $450,000 funded paid leave for staff due to COVID-19 and hiring substitutes, Kay said.
CPS also used roughly $400,000 in supporting specific student populations. Kay said that consisted of the district’s after-school program in 2020-21.
About $275,000 was used to hire a licensed mental health practitioner, who is contracted for this school year and the next two years to support both students and the staff.
Columbus Public Schools spent $350,000 in assisting students who may be behind in school. It allowed CPS to offer free summer school and expand staffing to work on students’ academics for the summers of 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Finally, for ESSER II, around $250,000 was left over for any expenses that did not fall under the aforementioned categories but still qualified as an acceptable use of funds under the federal government guidelines. A small portion of ESSER I funds had also been used for this area.
For example, the district puts a line item in its budget for staff members' sick pay. But, teachers had to quarantine 14 days if they were exposed to COVID-19, which was the same amount of time employees have for one year, Kay said.
With the ESSER II funds, however, CPS could pay for additional time off if needed, Kay said.
Meanwhile, Scotus Central Catholic received around $194,000 over two years through the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program. It was used to address learning or other COVID mitigation efforts, said Columbus Catholic Schools Executive Director Jeff Ohnoutka, who is also the principal of Scotus.
The funds were used to strengthen the school’s technology – which included bolstering both hardware and software -- in case students had to take part in remote learning if placed under quarantine, Ohnoutka said. The technology allowed for students in the classroom and those online to learn simultaneously, he added.
Ohnoutka said EANS money was also utilized to purchase cleaning supplies to help stop the spread of the virus.
The EANS funds come out to around $521 per student, Ohnoutka added.
“We’re happy that non-public schools were provided some assistance during this unprecedented time that we live in terms of education and trying to deal with all of the fallout that comes with COVID,” he said. “We just try to use those funds to better serve our students.”
Additionally, Lakeview Community Schools was allocated around a total amount of $1.3 million, according to Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas. That comes out to $1,456 per student, he noted.
For ESSER I, Lakeview was awarded approximately $97,000; ESSER II was around $393,000 and about $883,000 from ESSER III, Plas said.
Plas said Lakeview used its ESSER I funds for cleaning supplies and emergency leave for staff who were exposed to the virus or went into quarantine.
For ESSER II, some of the funds were used to improve the schools' heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), Plas said. Also, he said it was used to better Lakeview's technology, providing a one-to-one environment. The new technology helped students keep up if they had to quarantine, Plas noted.
"It helps students if they are not at school," he said. "It keeps them connected."
Additionally, Lakeview used the funds to update its curriculum with new textbooks, Plas said. The rest was spent on additional professional development for staff, he added.
Plas said Lakeview has a tentative plan on what the ESSER III funds will be spent on. The money won't be used right away as the school district has until September 2024 to spend it, the superintendent added.
Lakeview is looking at further HVAC upgrades, continuing technology upgrades, buying more textbooks and hiring additional staff and professional development, Plas said.
"That's the preliminary plan. Obviously, we've got three years to do it," Plas said. "Things can change."
