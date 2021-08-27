Keeping kids connected: Columbus schools use COVID dollars for technology and other items

Ohnoutka said EANS money was also utilized to purchase cleaning supplies to help stop the spread of the virus.

The EANS funds come out to around $521 per student, Ohnoutka added.

“We’re happy that non-public schools were provided some assistance during this unprecedented time that we live in terms of education and trying to deal with all of the fallout that comes with COVID,” he said. “We just try to use those funds to better serve our students.”

Additionally, Lakeview Community Schools was allocated around a total amount of $1.3 million, according to Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas. That comes out to $1,456 per student, he noted.

For ESSER I, Lakeview was awarded approximately $97,000; ESSER II was around $393,000 and about $883,000 from ESSER III, Plas said.

Plas said Lakeview used its ESSER I funds for cleaning supplies and emergency leave for staff who were exposed to the virus or went into quarantine.