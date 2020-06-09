Keeping strong in the face of cancer

Linn said that Ostermeier was tired often from the radiation treatments the first time around. But, the mental and physical effects from the chemo following her second diagnosis really took its toll on his wife. This often resulted in a cycle of Ostermeier getting very sick then feeling better then getting ill again.

“We went through it OK. We prayed a lot and confided in each other,” Linn said.

Although Ostermeier is currently cancer-free, she still takes medication to manage her condition and sees a specialist yearly.

“It was tough at times because the chemo made me very ill but you gotta hang in there,” Ostermeier said. “I thought I did pretty well. My husband helped take care of me and did a lot for me. But it took its toll. It made me tired and worn out.

My neighbors were good to me. They brought me food over. I appreciated that.”

At the time of her diagnosis, Ostermeier was retired but still helping Linn with their farm. She has two daughters, one of whom had just had twins. Ostermeier had also been busy spending time with her new grandchildren.