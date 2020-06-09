Keeping strong in the face of cancer

Editor's note: With several Relay for Life activities planned throughout the area in June and July, The Columbus Telegram will be sharing stories of survivors periodically.
Although facing a cancer diagnosis is scary, survivor Liz Ostermeier of Ulysses has a message for those being affected by the terrible disease: Don’t give up.
Ostermeier’s journey started June 24, 2006, when doctors discovered a lump that was in the early stage of breast cancer, meaning it wasn’t spreading to the rest of her body. She underwent radiation two times a day for one week. During one of Ostermeier’s regular check-ups; however, doctors discovered another lump and diagnosed it as Stage 1 breast cancer.
“It was fast-growing, but luckily I was going in for my check-ups every six months,” she noted.
“It was a shock, of course. I was able to cope with it. Then the second time around, it was kind of a bigger shock.”
Ostermeier had a double mastectomy in March 2011, then received chemotherapy. She’s also lymph nodes removed. She received treatment from the South East Nebraska Cancer Center in Lincoln.
“What I realized more than anything, after the second time we went down to Lincoln, it (cancer) don’t discriminate,” said Linn, Ostermeier’s husband, noting that he would see patients of all ages and from all different types of backgrounds at the clinic.
Linn said that Ostermeier was tired often from the radiation treatments the first time around. But, the mental and physical effects from the chemo following her second diagnosis really took its toll on his wife. This often resulted in a cycle of Ostermeier getting very sick then feeling better then getting ill again.
“We went through it OK. We prayed a lot and confided in each other,” Linn said.
Although Ostermeier is currently cancer-free, she still takes medication to manage her condition and sees a specialist yearly.
“It was tough at times because the chemo made me very ill but you gotta hang in there,” Ostermeier said. “I thought I did pretty well. My husband helped take care of me and did a lot for me. But it took its toll. It made me tired and worn out.
My neighbors were good to me. They brought me food over. I appreciated that.”
At the time of her diagnosis, Ostermeier was retired but still helping Linn with their farm. She has two daughters, one of whom had just had twins. Ostermeier had also been busy spending time with her new grandchildren.
“So, I think that kept it off my mind. I was busy with them and all that stuff,” she noted. “That helped a lot. We have four grandchildren; they were always concerned about grandma.”
Although Ostermeier was constantly sick from her cancer treatment, she tried to keep up her spirits and still attend her daughters’ and grandchildren's’ activities.
One outlet Ostermeier found for her battle is getting involved with Relay for Life of Butler County. She’s been volunteering for the organization since the year after her initial diagnosis.
“I help with the survivor part of it. I enjoy doing it and seeing the people,” she noted. “You kind of just help the person that’s going through it because sometimes they don’t cope as well. I still believe that talking to others who’ve had it helps a lot.”
For those who have recently received a cancer diagnosis or maybe facing one, Ostermeier urges people to keep pushing forward, even if the future looks bleak.
“Keep positive and keep a smile on your face. Don’t give up,” Ostermeier said. “You can get down on yourself then you’ll feel worse. So, I always say keep a smile on your face. Also, talk to other people about it. Talk to them and find out how they dealt with it.”
Linn agreed.
“Just keep praying and hoping for the best,” he said. “Hang in there every day. It’s the time when the person will need the support the most.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
