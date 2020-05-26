Keeping the faith: Columbus churches optimistic about future spiritual needs

Churches across Nebraska have been allowed to reopen their facilities since May 11 as long as they follow health guidelines, such as increased social distancing during services.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration was issuing guidance deeming places of worship "essential" during the coronavirus pandemic, calling on governors to reopen religious institutions for services.

Many Columbus churches are now slowly working their way back to a new normal.

Mariano Menendez, lead pastor at Word of Life Community Church, 3701 23rd St., said he hopes to see an increase with the number of those attending sit down services when the building hopefully reopens by June.

“Just like with anything, you can be bigger and better. I think this is going to make us better and more conscious of our right of gathering worshiping,” Menendez said. “Sometimes people take things for granted, think we’re always going to have them so when we see things taken away, I think there’s going to be a greater appreciation of the freedom that we have in this country.”

Thelen said that when 1C reopens May 31, there will be those ready to come back and those who aren’t and will continue to watch the church’s online services.