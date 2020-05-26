Keeping the faith: Columbus churches optimistic about future spiritual needs

Church leaders in Columbus appear to be hopeful about the future of the community’s need for spiritual nourishment amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the fear subsides, we’ll see more people coming to church more often,” said The Rev. Jim Thelen, of 1C Church, 2200 28th Ave. “I think there’s going to be a higher priority to going to church.”
For the last 15 years, Thelen noted, church attendance has been declining due to families’ other obligations, such as vacations or sporting events. The pandemic, he said, may have, in a way, reprioritized people’s faith.
“The losing the sense of community over the last three months, I think, has caused people to really feel and sense the need of that,” Thelen said. “I also notice people who have never experienced church - as in coming to church - and have experienced it online. Some are just going to stay online (because) they’re liking it, they’re being fed and nurtured and feeling like they’re being cared for.”
He predicted that this group of people will form a new community of online-only attendees. Thelen cited one instance in which individuals from Bulgaria stumbled upon 1C’s live streaming services and now plan to attend online regularly.
“I think that’s going to be a whole new community,” he said. “We, the leadership at a church like 1C, need to ask how do we engage them, how do we minister to them when they’re just online. A church service is great, but I think there’s more need involved. We’re starting to talk about that.”
Churches across Nebraska have been allowed to reopen their facilities since May 11 as long as they follow health guidelines, such as increased social distancing during services.
President Donald Trump on Friday announced that his administration was issuing guidance deeming places of worship "essential" during the coronavirus pandemic, calling on governors to reopen religious institutions for services.
Many Columbus churches are now slowly working their way back to a new normal.
Mariano Menendez, lead pastor at Word of Life Community Church, 3701 23rd St., said he hopes to see an increase with the number of those attending sit down services when the building hopefully reopens by June.
“Just like with anything, you can be bigger and better. I think this is going to make us better and more conscious of our right of gathering worshiping,” Menendez said. “Sometimes people take things for granted, think we’re always going to have them so when we see things taken away, I think there’s going to be a greater appreciation of the freedom that we have in this country.”
Thelen said that when 1C reopens May 31, there will be those ready to come back and those who aren’t and will continue to watch the church’s online services.
Those who do choose to attend in-person services at 1C will notice new staggered seating which allows for social distancing. Congregation members will be able to reserve seats online and, upon arrival at the church, will be escorted to their seats. There will be seating for both families and singles.
“They’re going to be able to go online and reserve a spot,” he said.
Service times have also been adjusted and increased to allow for time to disinfect chairs and to prevent a large crowd of people coming in all at once. These times are now 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with live music and live sermons. A rebroadcast will occur at 5 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
“We’re trying to spread the numbers out a little bit,” Thelen said, noting that during Christmas services, the church can see an upwards of 600 people. He is looking to have only 250 people at the most to limit exposure.
Currently, there will be no public communion or passing of the offering plates. Thelen is, however, offering private communion and there is a designated area for offerings.
St. Bonaventure, St. Anthony and St. Isidore’s Catholic churches are all eyeing a reopening date toward the end of May.
“This is all new territory to me,” said The Rev. Ross Burkhalter, of St. Anthony’s, when asked about church services during the COVID-19 crisis. “My hope is that people come back with a renewal of faith.”
Forced to close due to the pandemic, churches have had to get creative in order to stay connected with congregation members. Both 1C and Word of Life have been streaming their services online, which they were doing before the coronavirus crisis appeared. Word of Life has been holding drive-in services as well as Friday church chain calls which consist of a recorded message that details updates and words of encouragement.
“We’ve had a pretty good steady attendance (with) the drive-in service,” Menendez said. “We’ve had some people join us from the neighborhood. Some have walked to us and sat at the back of the parking lot. So I think it’d be my goal to bring more people in to seek God and come to church.”
At St. Isidore’s, The Rev. Joe Miksch said his parish has been utilizing a local television station, its Facebook page and YouTube to livestream daily Mass.
“I think the shutdown of our churches has caused us to look more seriously at new ways in which we can reach out to people through the use of modern technology,” he said, noting the parish has also offered other forms of devotions and talks about their faith, and continues to exercise extreme caution.
St. Isidore's is one of many parishes that plans to reopen by implementing additional safety measures, such as the practice of social distancing, ushers escorting people to seats, additional Mass times, requiring everyone older than age 3 to wear a mask, removing missalettes and hymnals from Mass and limiting bathrooms to only necessary usage. The church is also asking parishioners to only attend their own parish and for those in the 'at-risk' group for COVID-19 to stay home.
Despite the difficulties COVID-19 has thrown at the church community, Thelen said he believes that it will only make it stronger.
“So much of what we’ve done has now been pruned back,” Thelen said. “Just like pruning in a garden, the reason you prune is for new growth and new opportunities. I do believe that’s what’s going to happen to the church: New growth, new opportunities and new blessings.”
Miksch said he has the “greatest respect” for those who serve in Columbus Community Hospital and in local nursing homes, among others in health care, noting how they work overtime day and night so safeguard the physical health of people. But, he said he hopes the importance and need for people to stay connected spiritually isn’t forgotten.
“I would hope we can find a way to safeguard our religious liberties while safeguarding our parishioners … I would hope in future such situations like we are in now, they may also find a way for us to take care of people’s spiritual and psychological health,” Miksch said. “I realize you can’t allow just anyone to enter such facilities in times like this. (But) I think excluding family members, a spouse, from entering to be with a loved one, or a priest or minister, is extreme. There ought to be some way to spray family members down or dress them in protective gear that needs to be considered for future such outbreaks.
"I would hope when things calm down and we understand the virus better, that family members, members of the medical staff, priests and ministers, could meet to discuss this topic and look at what could be done in future such situations.”
Miksch cited one such couple who was separated because of virus – the man was in a nursing home and his significant other was unable to see him.
“Both were totally stressed out by this. She finally took him home and the mental attitude of both increased tremendously,” he said. “If members of the medical staff and workers in such institutions can come and go each day, I would hope certain family members and other significant people in a patient’s life should be able to enter, taking proper precautions so as not to spread the disease or become infected themselves.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor and Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at news@columbustelegram.com.
