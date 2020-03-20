Keeping them connected: Columbus boys sending letters to great-grandmother

Schools are closed for the foreseeable future due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, but Columbus kids Bentley and Maxx Wilson haven’t stopped using their pens and paper.

Bentley, 14, a freshman at Columbus High School, and 10-year-old Maxx, a fourth-grade student at Lost Creek Elementary, have been putting their downtime from school to good use. The brothers each day make or write one card each for their great-grandmother, Elsie Jonas, and pop it in the mail. They’re going to do this every day while school is on hiatus.

“I wanted to make a card for her because we don’t get to go see her that much,” Maxx said.

Elsie, 92, has lived at Clarkson Care & Rehabilitation Center in Clarkson for the last year. She said residents cannot leave and visitors aren’t allowed right now, noting everyone is encouraged to stay at least 6 feet apart under the current circumstances.

Elsie said she has kept busy by watching TV and doing puzzles that vary from 300-500 pieces, noting how she recently completed one that was shaped like a robin and featured multiple birds. The cards, she said, will be a treat to receive.

“That would be nice,” she said of her expected mail.