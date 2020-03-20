Keeping them connected: Columbus boys sending letters to great-grandmother

Schools are closed for the foreseeable future due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, but Columbus kids Bentley and Maxx Wilson haven’t stopped using their pens and paper.
Bentley, 14, a freshman at Columbus High School, and 10-year-old Maxx, a fourth-grade student at Lost Creek Elementary, have been putting their downtime from school to good use. The brothers each day make or write one card each for their great-grandmother, Elsie Jonas, and pop it in the mail. They’re going to do this every day while school is on hiatus.
“I wanted to make a card for her because we don’t get to go see her that much,” Maxx said.
Elsie, 92, has lived at Clarkson Care & Rehabilitation Center in Clarkson for the last year. She said residents cannot leave and visitors aren’t allowed right now, noting everyone is encouraged to stay at least 6 feet apart under the current circumstances.
Elsie said she has kept busy by watching TV and doing puzzles that vary from 300-500 pieces, noting how she recently completed one that was shaped like a robin and featured multiple birds. The cards, she said, will be a treat to receive.
“That would be nice,” she said of her expected mail.
Jody Wilson, mother of Bentley and Maxx, is Elsie’s granddaughter. She said her grandmother is sharp as a tack and truly a special individual.
“She’s a fighter,” Wilson said, noting Elsie bravely battled and overcame acute leukemia. “She’s a pretty active 92-year-old woman, so we hope these cards help pass the time.”
Wilson said there were only so many chores and books for her kids to read in a day, noting that making the cards for her grandmother was a way for them to stay active, do something kind for someone else and not be on their devices all of the time.
“I hope it brightens her spirit, and by the same token, I hope for my boys, they can see how this affected people,” she said of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the United States.
Maxx said he had written his great-grandmother some different notes and, in some cases, made pictures using colored pencils and cardboard among other materials. Some of his cards have famous quotes and what he called “pop-up” art of things like the sun and rainbows.
“I hope she can send some cards to us so it goes back and forth,” Maxx said.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.