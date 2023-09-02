THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

When it comes to bringing on meaningful talent , it comes down to making sure they are going to stay in the future, according to Michelle Meyer, director of Human Resources at Columbus Community Hospital. That’s why they try to find people who may have left the community long ago but want to come back.

“I feel like a lot of times, employees are looking where they currently are or where they came from. For us, it’s always a plus if we can recruit someone back to the community that came from the community because those ties are so valuable,” Meyer said.

There is a draw to the culture of Columbus, however, that brings in complete strangers, Meyer added. Experiencing it firsthand is what does it for newcomers. It pulls people in and makes them want to stay and be part of the community.

“The community is referred to as a hidden gem and once people get here they feel that as well. That’s a huge recruitment tool for us that draws people here,” Meyer said.

The same applies to the hospital, Meyer said. There is a certain culture that’s hard to find in other places of employment and once they experience it and meet the people there, they want to stay.

“If they are coming from outside to tour the town, tour the hospital, we show them around and once they get inside our walls and feel the culture we have here, that’s what sets us apart from other facilities,” Meyer said. “You drive down the street and see ‘help wanted’ in just about any community. Once they’re drawn here and meet Melinda (Allen), meet our employees, our physicians, there’s just a special feeling we have here.”

Alignment with company goals and with that culture, Meyer said, is the third piece of the puzzle for finding and keeping good people at CCH. When they find a good fit, CCH knows and they make sure new employees are equipped to do what they do best and don’t feel like they have to go elsewhere.

“It depends on the position but we look at the person first to see if they’re a good culture fit because we want people that are forward-thinking, open-minded, positive and with great teamwork characteristics,” Meyer said. “We have to look at who is that person, how do we see them fitting into that culture, because that is important to our customers.”