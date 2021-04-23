Keeping things green: BD employees collaborate on Earth Day assignment

Employees at Becton, Dickinson and Company pitched in on Thursday to clean up trash and plant 464 flowers at BD East in recognition of Earth Day.
“They can choose to walk the premise and pick up trash or they could stay (in the outside seating area) and help with these flowers,” BD Environmental Health and Safety Leader Jaime Petersen said.
BD has two locations in Columbus: BD East, 920 19th St. East, and BD West, 1852 10th Ave.
BD has been making progress in its recycling and zero waste efforts, with Thursday’s activity as part of that plan.
“(As far as) BD, they (are) recycling, reducing our impact of our activity to the environments,” said Vincent Crnko, primary director at BD East. “As you say, the recycling is zero waste in our operation, but also in the way we are recycling things and being engaged in ISO 14,001 certifications. We are engaging that now and also, we know that it's not something we'll be doing without our associate.
“We wanted also to engage our associate in this kind of activity and this is (a) special day, sunny day. It's also to clean up this area. I think it's beautiful.”
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a non-governmental organization that develops standards to support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges, according to its website. ISO 14,001 is a set of criteria that maps out an environmental management system that a company can utilize to enhance its environmental performance.
Jack MacLean, territory manager at Casella Resource Solutions, noted BD’s pharmaceutical side is above a 90% recycle rate. Casella partners with BD to manage the business’s waste and recycling.
“The pharmaceutical systems are the line of business that's at the 93% and then we've already received a lot of enthusiasm and support on the molding side to make that side zero waste as well,” MacLean said.
Resources are also offered to employees so they can partake in recycling efforts, Petersen added.
“In addition to what we're doing here, we've also encouraged our associates to recycle and so we have single-stream recycling containers outside, so associates can bring (their) home recyclable goods here too,” Petersen said.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) offered support to Thursday’s activities at BD, Petersen said. KCB offered the use of trash-grabbing tools, she said.
On Wednesday, KCB organized other Earth Day-related activities, such as visiting a local preschool to talk about the environment and asking Columbus High School students to assist in picking up trash found along Discoverer Trail.
Recognizing Earth Day is important to the BD officials as the planet needs to be taken care of, they said.
“All of us live on the same planet and if we don’t take care of it, we’re doomed,” Crnko said. “We need to take care of the planet now, all of us. That’s why the engagement of everybody is so important.”
Petersen noted that everyone on Earth is a steward of the planet, so it’s up to everyone to ensure the planet isn’t further damaged.
“It’s important that we’re taking care of this planet because we’re leaving it behind for the next generation,” Petersen said. “We need to take care of it so it’s here for future generations.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.