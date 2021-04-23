Keeping things green: BD employees collaborate on Earth Day assignment

Employees at Becton, Dickinson and Company pitched in on Thursday to clean up trash and plant 464 flowers at BD East in recognition of Earth Day.

“They can choose to walk the premise and pick up trash or they could stay (in the outside seating area) and help with these flowers,” BD Environmental Health and Safety Leader Jaime Petersen said.

BD has two locations in Columbus: BD East, 920 19th St. East, and BD West, 1852 10th Ave.

BD has been making progress in its recycling and zero waste efforts, with Thursday’s activity as part of that plan.

“(As far as) BD, they (are) recycling, reducing our impact of our activity to the environments,” said Vincent Crnko, primary director at BD East. “As you say, the recycling is zero waste in our operation, but also in the way we are recycling things and being engaged in ISO 14,001 certifications. We are engaging that now and also, we know that it's not something we'll be doing without our associate.

“We wanted also to engage our associate in this kind of activity and this is (a) special day, sunny day. It's also to clean up this area. I think it's beautiful.”