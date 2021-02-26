Keeping your heart healthy

February is American Heart Month, so it is a good time to examine your lifestyle to see if there are small changes you can make to reduce your risk of heart disease.

One of the best ways to protect your heart is to have a healthy diet. Fill your plate with a variety of fruits and vegetables. Make it a goal to get at least 4-5 cups of fruits and vegetables a day. They are low in calories but high in fiber and antioxidants. Tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, potatoes, bananas, oranges, melons and squash are also rich in potassium, which is essential in helping to keep blood pressure in a healthy range. High blood pressure can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Fat intake is another area to look at to keep your heart healthy. Limit the overall amount of fat you eat to reduce your caloric intake and inflammation. Choose limited amounts of foods that are high in fat, like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive and canola oils. Portion control is the key. Limit nuts to a quarter-cup serving a day.