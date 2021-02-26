Keeping your heart healthy

February is American Heart Month, so it is a good time to examine your lifestyle to see if there are small changes you can make to reduce your risk of heart disease.
One of the best ways to protect your heart is to have a healthy diet. Fill your plate with a variety of fruits and vegetables. Make it a goal to get at least 4-5 cups of fruits and vegetables a day. They are low in calories but high in fiber and antioxidants. Tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, potatoes, bananas, oranges, melons and squash are also rich in potassium, which is essential in helping to keep blood pressure in a healthy range. High blood pressure can lead to heart disease and stroke.
Fat intake is another area to look at to keep your heart healthy. Limit the overall amount of fat you eat to reduce your caloric intake and inflammation. Choose limited amounts of foods that are high in fat, like avocados, nuts, seeds and olive and canola oils. Portion control is the key. Limit nuts to a quarter-cup serving a day.
Watch your intake of saturated fats. Food high in saturated fat can increase your bad cholesterol (LDL). It is found many meat and dairy products, like bacon, fatty meats, butter, ice cream and cheese. Coconut oil, palm oil and chocolate are the only plants that contain significant amounts of saturated fat. The American Heart Association recommends that 5% to 6% of a diet should come from saturated fat. That is equal to about 13 grams of saturated fat for someone eating 2,000 calories a day.
Foods that contain trans fat should be avoided. Consuming trans fat contributes to heart disease by raising the levels of your bad cholesterol and lowering your good cholesterol (HDL). Trans fats (partially-hydrogenated fats) are found in processed and commercial baked goods and fried foods. Read the ingredient lists on processed food to see if the item contains hydrogenated fat. The label can say 0 grams of trans fat and still include up to .5 grams.
Maintaining a healthy weight also benefits the heart. Excess weight makes your heart work harder and can led to heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and diabetes. Having a well-balanced diet and being physically active are keys to maintaining or losing weight. Physical activity is one of the best ways to increase your good cholesterol. Work up to 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. Strive for at least 30 minutes on most days.
Another way to keep your heart healthy is to get enough sleep. It is recommended that adults get 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night. Insufficient sleep has been linked to developing chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease. Sleep can be improved by reducing stress, being physically active during the day and consistently going to bed the same time each night and waking up the same time each morning.
Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital