Kelly Jackson named Outstanding Woman in Agriculture

Kelly Jackson grew up helping her mother with a roadside produce stand in Columbus.
Now an adult with four children of her own, Jackson is the vice president of the family company, Daniels Produce, and helps run the business with her mom, dad and brother.
"It's been really wonderful to watch her, as a daughter, just be involved in the family farm," Tannie Daniels, Jackson's mom, said. "...She was involved at a very young age. … She always had a good work ethic and enjoyed it."
That work ethic has helped Jackson grow Daniels Produce over the last several years, earning her the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Outstanding Woman in Agriculture award in 2020.
Jackson was notified of the award about a year ago, but the Rural Recognition Banquet where she would have formally received the award was canceled due to COVID-19 last spring.
The Chamber is holding off on an in-person banquet again this year but recently announced it will honor the winners of its five 2020 ag awards. Among them is Jackson.
"I was just honored that they thought of me for this. And I just really appreciate the recognition," Jackson said.
Tannie said her daughter has earned it, too.
"We were very pleased and excited. She definitely deserves it," Tannie said.
Jackson has been an important part of growing Daniels Produce and opening new markets for the business. The Daniels Produce Community-Supported Agriculture system (CSA) recently reached 300 members.
"With COVID it actually expanded quite a bit. It was up to 300 members," Jackson said. "...We've been growing it and I've put a lot of energy into growing it."
Jackson was also an important part of getting Daniels Farms canned goods off the ground and into more than 40 grocery stores around Nebraska.
"All of our canned goods are in every Hy-Vee in the state," Jackson said. "...And then most Russ's Markets and Super Savers as well."
If that wasn't enough, the members of the family are collectively growing about 180 acres of white popcorn this year. Then there's the veggie truck.
"It's a traveling truck that goes to different communities once a week. It has a different route every day," Jackson said. "We go to Hastings. … We do Clarks and Osceola and Albion. We do David City, Genoa."
More information about the veggie truck, popcorn, canned goods and CSA can be found at the Daniels Produce Facebook page or danielsproduce.com.
"Between my farm and my brother's farm and my dad's — or Daniels Produce — we do about 800 to 900 acres of produce," Jackson said.
Meanwhile, Jackson just gave birth to her fourth child and first daughter, Cecelia. Cecilia's older brothers are Harrison, Colin and Ben.
Between family and work, Jackson said the last several years have been busy ones.
"I didn't really think me, doing my normal job with my family, was really on anybody's radar. It was just me doing what I do every day. Between kids and work, you don't really look up to realize anything," Jackson said.
That's one of the reasons receiving the Chamber's award meant a lot.
"I was just really surprised and really happy," Jackson said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.