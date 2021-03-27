Kelly Jackson named Outstanding Woman in Agriculture

Kelly Jackson grew up helping her mother with a roadside produce stand in Columbus.

Now an adult with four children of her own, Jackson is the vice president of the family company, Daniels Produce, and helps run the business with her mom, dad and brother.

"It's been really wonderful to watch her, as a daughter, just be involved in the family farm," Tannie Daniels, Jackson's mom, said. "...She was involved at a very young age. … She always had a good work ethic and enjoyed it."

That work ethic has helped Jackson grow Daniels Produce over the last several years, earning her the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Outstanding Woman in Agriculture award in 2020.

Jackson was notified of the award about a year ago, but the Rural Recognition Banquet where she would have formally received the award was canceled due to COVID-19 last spring.

The Chamber is holding off on an in-person banquet again this year but recently announced it will honor the winners of its five 2020 ag awards. Among them is Jackson.

"I was just honored that they thought of me for this. And I just really appreciate the recognition," Jackson said.

Tannie said her daughter has earned it, too.