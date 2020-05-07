Keno on the ballot in Tuesday primary

The keno measure as written is: SHALL the County of Platte establish and conduct a lottery as permitted under the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of community betterment as defined in the Act?

A vote for would expand keno to the county as a whole. A vote against would continue to limit keno licenses to those businesses inside city limits. In keno, players wager by choosing numbers ranging from 1 through 80.

John Eckholt at Westbrook Lanes will be coming up on 35 years of ownership and management of his facility this November. Westbrook was one of the first businesses to apply for and receive a keno license. Eckholt said he can't remember exactly when that was but said Westbrook has had it for more than 25 years.

"Running it, you don't make a ton of money, but it's a little bit of money. What it does is, it brings people into your bar. They eat, drink and play some keno," Eckholt said. "We employ probably five or six people off the keno. They do more than just the keno, they help bartend and other things, too. It employs a lot of people in the area."

Nebraska Cooperative Government, Community Lottery Systems, doing business under the name Lotto Nebraska, is the current operator of keno in Columbus. There are close to 20 locations for players to wager on the game in the city.