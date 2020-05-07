Keno on the ballot in Tuesday primary

Voters will encounter a fairly straightforward ballot when they cast votes in Nebraska's 2020 primary election this upcoming Tuesday.
In addition to selecting candidates for national political office and one local race, the only other matter on the ballot is a county special issue. Voters are asked to approve or reject a lottery as permitted under the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act.
But what exactly does that mean?
"For the ballot, we have the presidential race, Congress and the keno issue is the only one on there. There's also a state Board of Education race. Everybody else in the city and the school boards didn't have enough candidates running, so they all advance to November," Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said.
"Currently, keno is in the city limits. Cities and villages have their own rules for keno, but if you have a business outside those areas in the county of Platte, they can't currently get a keno license."
Voters are given a specific ballot based on their political affiliation. Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians will have five issues to consider - candidates for president, United States Senate, U.S. Congress for Nebraska's first congressional district, the State Board of Education for District 3 and the keno issue.
Independents, due to the lack of national candidates, will consider only the keno issue and State Board of Education.
The keno measure as written is: SHALL the County of Platte establish and conduct a lottery as permitted under the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of community betterment as defined in the Act?
A vote for would expand keno to the county as a whole. A vote against would continue to limit keno licenses to those businesses inside city limits. In keno, players wager by choosing numbers ranging from 1 through 80.
John Eckholt at Westbrook Lanes will be coming up on 35 years of ownership and management of his facility this November. Westbrook was one of the first businesses to apply for and receive a keno license. Eckholt said he can't remember exactly when that was but said Westbrook has had it for more than 25 years.
"Running it, you don't make a ton of money, but it's a little bit of money. What it does is, it brings people into your bar. They eat, drink and play some keno," Eckholt said. "We employ probably five or six people off the keno. They do more than just the keno, they help bartend and other things, too. It employs a lot of people in the area."
Nebraska Cooperative Government, Community Lottery Systems, doing business under the name Lotto Nebraska, is the current operator of keno in Columbus. There are close to 20 locations for players to wager on the game in the city.
The business receives a small cut of the overall money wagered while some is also returned to the City of Columbus. Under state law, keno funds can be used for community betterment projects as approved by the city council.
Lotto Nebraska has a progressive jackpot as part of its keno operations, one that typically pays out tens of thousands of dollars, if not hundreds.
According to Eckholt's memory, the jackpot has been won in Columbus three times. The current amount is up over $300,000.
"We've had some people win the Lucky 7 and the Crazy 8. I think one time a guy won the Crazy 8, and the jackpot in that was 90 grand," Eckholt said. "Some nights it's pretty busy; especially when bowling is going on. Then there are some nights with slower play.
"To me, the good thing about it is, it brings people in. Plus, for the state, it employs a lot of people; plus all the benefits for the city."
According to the Nebraska Cooperative Government website, Lotto Nebraska has raised $40 million for participating communities since it was formed in 1989. That money has been put toward community projects such as parks, libraries and senior centers, among other things. There are over 100 participating counties, cities and villages in Nebraska that cover a population of over 100,000.
"I don't know what's all bet in Columbus with all the locations, but that's a good chunk of money for the city," Eckholt said.
The Telegram reached out to Gambling with the Good Life, typically the leading opposition for the expansion of gambling in Nebraska, for its perspective on the measure, but a message was not returned.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
