Almost 25 years ago Mike Fleming, owner of Mike's Towing, had an idea after seeing many accidents where passengers, especially kids, were injured due to not wearing seatbelts.

"When we first started doing this, when I was by myself towing back in the day, we would see kids get hurt pretty badly if they weren't fastened in their seatbelt, at accident scenes," Fleming said.

That became the driving force behind Kids' Safety Day, a collaboration with Columbus Community Hospital (CCH), local law enforcement and safety professionals and a host of local businesses, Fleming said.

"What we do is, seatbelt safety is what got this whole thing started over 20 years ago and that's still one of our focuses. The state patrol concentrates on that and so does the hospital," Fleming added.

CCH Marketing Coordinator Natalie Rose said the event is important to the hospital and it is eager for this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

"We are thrilled to be able to participate in the event again. We have missed the event these past two years and are excited to be back in front of our community to share safety tips for kids and hopefully teach them something valuable," Rose said.

In addition to representatives from CCH, the Columbus Police Department, Platte County Sheriff's Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Columbus Fire Department will all have people at the event to talk to kids.

Columbus Fire Capt. Kyle Lingenfelter said the fire department, like the other groups represented at the event, come to educate and get kids used to seeing them outside of emergencies or stressful situations.

"We don't just bring out the trucks to show off," Lingenfelter said. "We do it so they can get used to us and see us, so the first time they see us isn't a fire. The more they get used to seeing us, seeing us in gear, hearing our voices, the better."

Lingenfelter added that these events are a way for the fire department to show the public what exactly they do, and teach everyone about safety, not just kids.

"Any time we can do P.R. (public relations) is the best thing we can do. That way, the public sees their tax dollars in use, we actually talk to the public about fire safety, smoke detectors, safety plans. Any time we can jump on those to prevent a fatality, we do," Lingenfelter said.

Education, however, is one of the biggest takeaways and reasons for parents to be excited, Fleming said.

"The reason why it works so well is because parents see their kids being educated and the kids don't even realize, they think it's entertainment and then they get to eat lunch," Fleming said.

Among the many sponsors and groups at the event, Runza will provide a card for kids to get signatures from each safety station. If they fill it out and hand it in to Runza, they get a treat, Fleming said.

Rose added that the education aspect is hugely important to the groups there as well, because they don't have time to go out and talk to everyone about safety individually.

"The members of our medical community and public safety organizations do a wonderful job of keeping our community safe and healthy throughout the year, but they don’t always have an opportunity to interact with our community in an informal setting," Rose said.

Fleming said that beyond the educational side of the event, happy kids make the event worth doing every year.

"The smiles that we see on that day make it worth it for sure. I'm not talking about the ones that win something, the ones that are just here because there's a big truck here like the towing department brings," Fleming said.

The event will take place at Mike's Auto Sales and Towing, 1858 33rd Ave. on Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.