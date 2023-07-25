Every year, for Columbus Days, a special title is granted to two individuals who are involved in and serve their community. This year, the honors of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella went to Rick Chochon, of Great Plains State Bank, and Jaci Tessendorf, of Tessendorf and Tessendorf.

Chochon has been involved in many community groups and causes, such as the Columbus Area United Way, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts of America and Columbus Catholic Schools and St. Isidore Catholic Church. Being involved with all these things over the years, as well as interacting with the community in his various banking roles, Chochon said, Columbus is special because of how involved its people are with the community.

"It's the ownership people take in the community. A lot of people are invested in the betterment of the community and the success of the community," Chochon said.

Chochon is currently on the Scotus Central Catholic School Foundation Board, the Nebraska Bankers Association Board, the University of Nebraska-Kearny School of Business and Technology, the Columbus Rural Workforce Housing Fund Loan Committee and is vice president of Neighborworks Northeast Nebraska.

Chochon said he looks forward to being part of the celebration of Columbus and all the people who have helped it become what it is today.

"It's a celebration of the community and what people have done to develop it," Chochon said. "We're supposed to attend some events, the Methodist Church salad buffet, the frankfurter race, the two parades."

Jaci Tessendorf, this year's Queen Isabella, said she was excited when she found out she had been named one of the honorees this year.

"I was honored and kind of shocked, but I think it's kind of a prestigious award to be given, so I thought that was a really nice thing to get," Tessendorf said.

Tessendorf has been involved with 4-H, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Taste of Columbus, the Columbus Family YMCA, the Lakeview Softball/Baseball Association and the Nebraska State Bar Association. Her volunteer work, she said, comes down to what she wants to see Columbus look like for the future and what her kids have been involved in.

"A lot of it has centered on activities my kids have been involved in," Tessendorf said. "I'm thinking in the future how can I give back to keep Columbus thriving and be a good environment that's attractive to young people that want to live here which helps all of our businesses grow."

Chochon and Tessendorf will preside over the Columbus Days night parade at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and the daytime parade at 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.