Knepper joins county team as deputy attorney

For Darin Knepper, the newest member of the Platte County Attorney’s Office, he’s currently hard at work in his new position as a deputy county attorney.

But after he left work last week, he went back to a place that is only temporary for him. He and his family are currently living out of a hotel while they wait for their house to close.

“We’re working on it,” Knepper said. “We expect to be permanently moved in, if everything goes right, in the middle of April.”

As he waits to get settled, Knepper is leaving no stone unturned in his new role, which began last Wednesday after nearly four years working at the public defender’s office in Scotts Bluff County. Knepper arrives in Columbus looking for a stable place to do his job, and he said he thinks that Platte County is just the place to do it in.

“I had a few items on my list that I needed to check,” Knepper said. “It was a criminal law job. I didn’t want to do divorces or civil law. I wanted to stick with criminal law, which is something that I already have a lot of familiarity with already.”