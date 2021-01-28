Knott takes over as chairman of Loup board

Ross Knott banged the gavel for the first time as chairman of Loup River Public Power District Board of Directors to signify the start of Wednesday's monthly meeting.
Knott, who represents Subdivision 1, has replaced Subdivision 5 Board Member Chris Langemeier in the position.
The 10-member Board usually names a new chair every year, Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said. It's a role that board members rotate through to share the responsibility equally. This is Knott's first time serving as the chairman.
"Generally for Loup, I would say that you're the chairman once every 10 years," Suess said.
Knott was elected to his first six-year term in 2017.
Knott said he wanted to join the board due to an overall appreciation for the consistency and predictability of electrical services.
"And to have a better understanding of all the behind-the-scenes work that goes into something that we take for granted every day, which is flipping the switch on and expecting the electricity to be there," Knott said. "I have had some interest in the different kinds of generation and how those affect the overall makeup of the electrical supply and distribution."
Knott lives in Petersburg (in Boone County), where he works as the market president of the Great Plains State Bank Petersburg location.
The duties of the Board chairman differ slightly from those of other board members.
"The chairman works with the president/CEO to set the agenda every month, he runs the board meetings," Suess said. "All resolutions and other agreements, he's in charge of."
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Knott said he hopes the Board can continue to have face-to-face meetings like the one held Wednesday at the Columbus Service Center, 1444 45th St.
Despite the havoc COVID-19 has wrought in most parts of life, several Loup officials remarked during the meeting that 2020 was one of the power district's most average years ever in terms of hydroelectric power generation.
"Power generation from the hydro, as far as our averages over the 82 years that we've had, it was almost exactly average," Suess said.
There were some differences month-to-month, but 2020 hydroelectric generation closely matched the district's overall average annual trend.
"I'm looking to use the data from 2020, as we do some analysis, as an average year," Suess said.
Generally, Suess said, hydroelectric generation is responsible for approximately 7 to 10% of Loup's annual revenue.
"The better we can do on the hydro, the more it helps us deal with everything else," Suess said.
The power district's costs are usually stable but power generation can be less reliable. If generation is lower than expected, the district still has to come up with the money to cover its costs.
During Wednesday's meeting, Loup Power District Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren updated board members on newly-introduced bills in the Nebraska legislature that could have an impact on public power.
Many of those bills dealt with wind power and rural broadband.
Duren also mentioned that Sen. Bruce Bostelman (R, D-23) was named chairman of the Nebraska State Senate Natural Resources Committee. Meanwhile, State Sen. Mike Moser (R, D-22) was named vice chairman of the Natural Resources Subcommittee.
"That's the committee that has jurisdiction for most of the public power-related bills that we deal with," Duren said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.