Knott takes over as chairman of Loup board

Ross Knott banged the gavel for the first time as chairman of Loup River Public Power District Board of Directors to signify the start of Wednesday's monthly meeting.

Knott, who represents Subdivision 1, has replaced Subdivision 5 Board Member Chris Langemeier in the position.

The 10-member Board usually names a new chair every year, Loup Power District President/CEO Neal Suess said. It's a role that board members rotate through to share the responsibility equally. This is Knott's first time serving as the chairman.

"Generally for Loup, I would say that you're the chairman once every 10 years," Suess said.

Knott was elected to his first six-year term in 2017.

Knott said he wanted to join the board due to an overall appreciation for the consistency and predictability of electrical services.