Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur, PC LLO is pleased to announce Eric Knutson has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Knutson’s practice focuses on estate planning, probate and trust administration, while also supporting the firm’s estate and trust litigation and commercial litigation practice. A native of Schuyler, Nebraska, Mr. Knutson received his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Wayne State College, and a law degree, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Knutson practiced in Northeast Nebraska and served as a deputy county attorney in several counties for 11 years.
Knutson joins Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur, PC LLO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following suspects were sentenced in Platte County District Court this week.
Platte County
Always part of the community: Ball family gives support, gets support back from Columbus following Lahaina fire
The Ball family, with strong ties to Columbus, said that while helping any way they can after the Lahaina fires that took their homes, support…
Coffee is almost a food group at this point in human history, with millions across the United States opting for a cup of joe for their daily e…
Learn about two harmful pests that could be found in your garden.