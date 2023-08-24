Peetz Koerwitz & Lafleur, PC LLO is pleased to announce Eric Knutson has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Knutson’s practice focuses on estate planning, probate and trust administration, while also supporting the firm’s estate and trust litigation and commercial litigation practice. A native of Schuyler, Nebraska, Mr. Knutson received his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Wayne State College, and a law degree, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Knutson practiced in Northeast Nebraska and served as a deputy county attorney in several counties for 11 years.