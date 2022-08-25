Kracl in as fifth district judge: Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl chosen by Gov. Pete Ricketts for Fifth Judicial District

Denise Kracl, born and raised in Columbus and now Colfax County Attorney, has been appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to take the place of retiring Fifth District Judge Frank J. Skorupa.

Kracl hopes to return to her old stomping grounds at the Platte County Courthouse in early September, she said.

"Really it's bittersweet because I love Colfax County and I love serving the people of Colfax County, but at the same time I'm excited to start work back at the courthouse," Kracl said. "I stopped back in and it was sort of like going back home for me."

Kracl grew up in Columbus and worked at the courthouse in the late 1990s, she said, in the veteran's services office and under then Platte County Attorney John Kohl collecting child support.

"Its definitely really neat to walk into the building and feel comfortable and still recognize a few faces," Kracl said.

Judge Christina Marroquin, another fifth district judge, has worked with Kracl for many years on the Fifth Judicial District Problem-Solving Court. Marroquin said she is excited to see Kracl join this part of the judicial process.

"I think Denise is going to be an exceptional addition to the bench. She is very legally capable, she is dedicated to the community, dedicated to improving the legal system and she is a servant to the community," Marroquin said.

Marroquin added that she's not sure what to expect from Kracl in the position because Kracl has a history of finding new and unexpected solutions.

"I expect her to be pretty innovative. I honestly don't know what to expect because if I expect anything it would be innovation, something we really don’t even know to expect," Marroquin said.

One thing Kracl hopes to bring to the bench is more involvement with problem-solving court, at any level, but especially with a younger starting age.

"One of the ideas that I had mentioned throughout the process is a problem-solving court, like what Judge Marroquin runs, for young adults, people ages 18 to 26 or 28-years-old," Kracl said.

Problem-solving court is a process by which those approved by the Nebraska Supreme Court may have charges for problems related to substance abuse, domestic violence, mental health issues or re-entry into society following incarceration to have those charges dropped, after an intensive program of supervision and corrective exercises.

"I've been lucky though Colfax County, being part of the problem-solving court to really get to see what a difference it makes in people's lives," Kracl said.

Having attained a bachelor's degree in education, Kracl said she loves working with younger people and wants to get to them before they are 40 and have to enroll in problem-solving court.

"If we could get in there and get those folks earlier we could get 20 more years of productivity and positive things in society as a result of a program like that," Kracl said.

Kracl added that the younger people being charged with these things are likely not mentally able to effectively make good decisions yet.

"We're holding people accountable for decision making their body isn’t biologically able to do yet," Kracl said.

Kracl said she most looks forward to working with juvenile court, because she loves working with and helping kids and families.

"I'm really excited about juvenile court. Juvenile court is my wheelhouse, mainly because of my degree in education," Kracl said. "I love working with kids, but I just couldn't get confined to one room teaching the same thing six times every day."

Kracl said she knows her plans and aspirations will require a great many people over time. She looks forward to working with all the service providers and organizations necessary to make things happen.

"Throughout my career I've come to rely on reports from professionals to make the best judgments we can and be as fair and impartial as we can," Kracl said.

In addition to her judicial work involving kids and families, Kracl is involved with the Columbus Public Schools Foundation Board of Directors, Nebraska Mediation Center Board, Northeast Nebraska Human Trafficking Taskforce and many groups in Colfax County.

Marroquin said she believes, in this position, Kracl will be able to make more of the change she made in her previous position as county attorney, at a higher level and with more advanced tools than before by being innovative, fair and balanced.

"Before she could only affect the outcome, now she can decide it, and that's a benefit to the public," Marroquin said. "She's going to do an excellent job and I'm so excited for her, for Columbus and for the fifth district overall. She's going to be a great asset."