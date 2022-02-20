Kramer Education Center to have substantial completed this year

Columbus Public Schools’ new Kramer Education Center is just one of several big projects slated to open in spring 2023. CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said the construction of the current Columbus High School building – which was a $49.9 million bond issue approved by voters in 2014 – appears to have kick started development in Columbus.

Things have continued growing since then.

“This community made a decision about 9, 10 years ago to be progressive. And I think we're seeing the fruits of that progressive attitude with some of the things that we're seeing now,” Loeffelholz said.

The school district’s latest project, the Kramer Education Center, will eventually feature a preschool, day care – also known as the child development center – and administrative offices. Part of the structure will be the old Kramer High School, which is being renovated, and an addition that is about the same square footage. Once completed, the new facility will be roughly 70,000 square feet in total.

The first phase of the project – the preschool center and exterior walls for the day care and district offices – is currently on track for substantial completion this December. Initially, it had been slated for completion in January 2022 but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused material shortages and construction delays.

Leonard Kwapnioski, director of technology and operations at CPS, noted on Feb. 1, that the roof decking over the preschool was expected to be completed that day and about 95% of the framing was completed. Once the roofing is in place, he added, the awning for the preschool will be installed and then the rest of the building completed.

“Right now we have all steel on site, we have all our roofing materials,” Kwapnioski said. “Those were the two big things that we've been kind of lacking for a while.”

There will be three parking lots at the facility – one on the east side of the building for the preschool, one on the south side for the day care and a bigger parking lot on the west side for the administrative offices, Kwapnioski said.

There will be two separate playgrounds as well – one for the preschool and one for the day care, he added, due to state law not allowing the two to intermingle.

According to Kwapnioski, access to the building will be controlled and a long, centralized hallway will connect all three parts of the new facility.

Preschool

Currently, there are five preschool classrooms at CPS elementary schools – two at Centennial and one at each West Park, Emerson and Lost Creek elementary schools; North Park does not have one. The establishment of the Kramer Education Center will allow CPS to expand its preschool program from five classrooms to, at a minimum, nine, Loeffelholz said.

“We're also going to have what we call a junior kindergarten, just some of those 4-year-olds who just turned 5 who just might not be ready for kindergarten,” Loeffelholz said. “It allows them to work on their development just a little bit longer.”

Parents whose kids will attend preschool starting next school year will see their young ones transferred to the new facility at the start of 2023.

“Over Christmas break, we'll be transitioning our preschool classrooms from whatever elementary school they're in, to that central facility,” Loeffelholz said, adding the preschool program will fully open in fall 2023. “The day care side if we get that open at the same time, great. If not, then they just may be a few months behind.”

CPS is also developing a partnership with Central Community College to offer dual credit early childhood classes. The partnership will be a chance for the school district to help develop more child care workers in Columbus and it’s an opportunity for CPS’ own students to pursue a path in that field. The Kramer Education Center will be utilized for this purpose.

“In between every two classrooms, we are going to have an observation room that will have windows looking into both of those rooms,” Kwapnioski said. “They'll be able to enter in from the hallway. They won't have access to the kids within that area, but they can see what is going on.”

Child care has always been a need in the Columbus community, Loeffelholz said, and the new facility is expected to help with that, in terms of both the preschool and day care.

Day care

The day care will be operated as a business through the Columbus Public Schools Foundation. Open to the whole Columbus community, there will be an estimated 122 spots, according to CPS Foundation Executive Director Nicole Anderson.

The City of Columbus’ population has been rapidly expanding. According to the 2020 census, Columbus has a population of 24,028, which is a 1,917 difference from the 2010 census. As noted during a town hall CPS held in December, the school population has exceeded projected growth from a study conducted a few years prior. The current school population is estimated at 4,100 and CPS is expected to exceed that number in 2024, according to a December 2021 Columbus Telegram article.

“In all of our town hall meetings that we had, as we were developing this idea and moving forward, one of the things that we heard from current providers is, ‘we really need you to offer infant care as well.’ We've taken that to heart and we'll have three infant rooms available,” Anderson said.

Anderson stressed that the new facility is meant to add an option for the community, not take business away from current day care providers.

“We're very cognizant of that, that we don't want to overbuild the community and then take away from businesses that are already here and doing well and doing great things,” Anderson said.

Most likely, she said, children ages 12 weeks to about 4 or 5 years will be accepted at the day care, but that will depend upon the need in the community. Other details, including the cost of attendance, are still being ironed out. But, Anderson noted that officials plan for the day care to accept subsidy – that’s another need seen in Columbus.

A feature in the facility will be a community room where other local day care providers will be able to utilize different toys, sensory items and lesson ideas that may be pricey or otherwise difficult for a small provider to obtain.

“If we can help support the other facilities and the other in-home care providers as well with some of those things, I think we can be a great partner,” Anderson said.

District offices

The administration portion of the Kramer Education Center is expected to have a training center, which CPS currently doesn’t have. The school district must rent another facility for training, like a hotel. The Educational Service Unit 7 building is often being utilized for other programs, Loeffelholz added.

Having district staff in one location instead of spread throughout different buildings would be beneficial, and the current district office – which is located near the middle school – could be utilized for another purpose, he said.

However, the preschool and day care programs are the priorities. The district offices of the Kramer Education Center will be developed as funding becomes available, Loeffelholz said.

Columbus is the fastest growing non-urban city in Nebraska, Loeffelholz noted, and the school district’s focus is meeting needs in the community.

“We're in the kid business and we want to make sure we have the right programs in place for our community's children. We want to make sure we have the facilities to meet their needs,” he said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

