Kramer nears completion, CPS board OKs architect firm for future project

Progress is moving along at Columbus Public Schools’ new Kramer Education Center, as well as the school district’s plans for further development.

During a CPS Board of Education meeting held Oct. 17 at the administration building, Director of Technology and Operations Leonard Kwapnioski gave an update on Kramer.

Once completed, the new center will house a day care, preschool and administration. Substantial completion has been estimated for December of this year. The CPS Foundation will operate the day care as a business.

“We are about 85% framed in area D, which is both the training center and the day care,” Kwapnioski said. “Training center's pretty much all done. We actually got approval today from the state electrical inspector and the city to start actually putting up drywall in that area. So I can get the main circuit put in over there.”

The door frames are at least six weeks out, he added, as the material is delayed but crews can make good progress without the door frames.

“We're about 90% painted in the preschool area,” Kwapnioski said. “They're going to start on the gym on Wednesday. They started doing some priming today.”

Half of the parking lot was poured Monday, he said, and hopefully the second half will be poured Wednesday.

“It's coming together little by little,” Kwapnioski said. “As long as materials keep coming we're OK but as soon as they get held back, you're buying for everyone's time and money.”

Similarly, Board Member Mike Jeffryes announced that a committee OK’d the potential hire of a coordinator for the day care, pending a background check and other state requirements.

In other business, the board approved the hire of Clark and Enersen, an architecture firm out of Lincoln, to help lead plans on further CPS development.

There are different projects the school district could pursue to help with overcrowding at some of the schools, including additions at certain elementary schools, a new elementary school east of Columbus on land CPS already owns and/or a new wing at the middle school. Previously, the board touched on a potential addition at the high school to allow for expanded pathway programs.

The final project will be decided on after receiving feedback from the community, and CPS will be looking at asking taxpayers for a bond issuance in the spring.

Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said the district is going to begin setting dates for community meetings and staff meetings. The board will most likely consider putting out a request for proposal in November for construction management, the idea being it will help bring down total project costs and increase efficiency.

“We don't want to put out any money until the bond passes,” Loeffelholz said. “Bringing the contractor on board helps us with that cost estimation. And then once we start designing whatever project it is, having the contractor on board earlier than later … hopefully we can minimize change orders (during construction).”

Clark and Enersen has provided a timeline for the bond campaign, he added, and they are looking at May for the bond.

“By February, we're going to have to kind of know what our projects are and where we're going go, what we're going to do,” Loeffelholz said. “We (will) start gearing up that campaign committee and start to get things ready to go from that standpoint.”

Additionally, the board OK’d new career and technical education standards and new math standards from the state board of education.

Standards undergo revisions every seven years and school boards must adopt the new standards or create their own that are just as rigorous as the state’s.

Notably, the math standards have a focus on ratios and proportions, as well as other changes. There are also three shifts: the ability to focus on fewer concepts at a grade level to allow for deeper engagement of concepts and topics, coherence so all the standards are interconnected for K-12 and rigor.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Teresa Hausmann said that CPS’ own Julie Kreikemeier, a K-12 math coach, took part in the writing committee for the math standards.

“We’re really, really proud of her,” Hausmann said. “She had to give up Saturdays, evenings, time for family to be on this writing committee.”