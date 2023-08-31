On the morning of Aug. 25, dozens of preschoolers started one of the biggest adventures of their lives in the newly renovated Kramer Education Center.

Now, Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said, preschool is a much more accessible option for many, after a long time.

"When I was hired 14 years ago, we did some strategic planning with the board of education," Loeffelholz said. "Part of the strategic plan for improving the district was ensuring all kids are ready for kindergarten and the board had a vision for an early childhood center, mostly preschool."

Plans to remove the old Columbus Middle School building began in late 2018, followed by demolition and rebuilding that has, for the most part, concluded as of Aug. 25. There are still some fine details being finished and the playground has yet to be added, Loeffelholz said, but the kids are able to come in and learn immediately.

Jason Harris, director of student services, said this facility has been in the works for a long time and he's happy to see it finally come to fruition.

"It started (with) having discussions with our board of education about early childhood education in 2014-2015. We started holding committee meetings to discuss the need for early childhood education and also discussed day care options," Harris said.

The facility features three parts, a preschool area for 3- and 4-year-olds, a day care space and administrative offices. The day care is run by the Columbus Public Schools Foundation and was partly intended to help with the fact that many parents work and simply cannot drop off or pick up their children at half day.

"The board had a vision for an early childhood center, mostly preschool, that we could expand and make available for families across the communities, but we knew not a lot were getting preschool," Loeffelholz said. "What we found out was that a lot were not enrolling because of the day care piece. If you have a child in preschool, you deliver them in the morning and pick up at lunch or deliver at lunch and get at the end of the day."

Space, Harris and Loeffelholz said, was the primary cause for the construction of the facility, however, as the preschool classes were starting to outgrow their spaces at other buildings. With the new facility, they should be able to accommodate all the kids they have and potentially more. With the space the preschoolers previously occupied being freed up, the elementary school will have more classrooms available to those older students as well.

"Number one, we were running out of room in the elementary buildings housing preschool," Harris said. "The teachers were teaching, but had no one to collaborate with. The other vision is to create space for K-4 classrooms when they need them in other buildings."

Loeffelholz said that, in today's world where both parents typically work and given the research showing that preschool attendance leads to a better post-secondary education, school leaders wanted to provide a way for anyone to send a child to preschool, especially those who weren't able to go before because of the time situation with pick up and drop off.

"I remember growing up where my mom stayed home — a lot of moms stayed home — that was our preschool, we had that loving, caring environment, read books, did activities to get ready for kindergarten. This gives hardworking families an opportunity for their child to have those experiences," Loeffelholz said.

Staff and students have adapted to the new space very well and very quickly, Harris said, adding that they are taking no time to get into the swing of things. Some newcomers have even picked up on lunchtime routines in just under a week of classes. Loeffelholz described it as "bustling."

"Our teachers are adapting to the new space," Harris said. "We were able to move in at the end of July, beginning of August and teachers were able to set up. Last week, we started bringing students in and starting a routine. There are a few things that you need to work out with any new building, but as far as the kids go, we've seen progress just over the last couple days."